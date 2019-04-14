Liverpool Vs Chelsea: Reds face tough test at Anfield (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Liverpool face the toughest of their remaining Premier League fixture this season in their quest for the EPL title.

The Reds take on third-placed Chelsea at Anfield and only a victory will be good enough for them.

The Reds have won four matches in a row to stay just one point behind Manchester City who also won their game on Sunday against Crystal Palace.

In Chelsea’s last five visits to Anfield, they have been unbeaten. Hence Jurgen Klopp and his men must find a winning formula this Sunday if they are still to harbor any realistic chance of winning the EPL title.

Kickoff at Anfield

Chelsea FC awarded a throw-in in their own half

Hazard flagged offside!

What a save by Kepa .. Mane’s cross gets to Salah but the Egyptian fires into the hands of the Chelsea goalkeeper

Hazard appears injured

The Belgian is back on his feet

Chelsea are crowding the ball giving no space to Liverpool

Kepa comes off his line to pick the ball before it gets to Mane

Salah escapes a booking after he appears to have dived… Referee Michael Oliver simply awards Chelsea a goal kick

15′ Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Hazard is on target but unsuccessful.

The match was briefly halted for attention to the injured Antonio Rudiger. but we are back on!

Over the bar!! Liverpool come close but they have a corner kick

Some anxious moment there for Chelsea

CHANCE! Willian blazes it wide.. he had support from Hazard but the Brazilian chooses to do it himself and he fluffs it!!

30′ Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Firmino is whistled for offside at Anfield.

No goals yet but plenty of excitement at Anfield so far

CHANCE! Inches wide, Mane goes for a curler with his back at goal

Antonio Rudiger down again… Chelsea set to lose their centreback

Antonio Rudiger out as Andreas Christensen comes in as his replacement.

Ball possession Liverpool 60% -40% Chelsea

Yellow card: Azpilicueta booked for a foul on Mane

Kepa makes another good save as we are now in the stoppage time

Three additional minutes in this first half

HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Second half begins