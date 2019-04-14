Five policemen arrested after another woman shot dead in Lagos

Related News

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained five police officers who allegedly shot dead a 20-year-old woman, Ada Ifeanyi, in Ajegunle on Saturday.

The command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana, said in a statement that the incident happened at No. 4b, Amusa Lane off Ojo Road, Ajegunle.

The policemen also allegedly shot one Emmanuel Akomafuwa, 32, of No. 52, Babatunde St., Olodi Apapa, at Akpiri Street, Olodi Apapa.

“The victims were rushed to (a) hospital and Ada Ifeanyi was confirmed dead, while Emmanuel Akomafuwa is currently on admission receiving treatment from the injury he sustained as a result of the shooting.

“Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting are from Trinity Police Station and are currently facing internal disciplinary proceedings at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

“Their rifles have been retrieved for forensic analysis by Ballisticians. If found wanting, they will be prosecuted in conventional court for murder.

“The policemen arrested are; Insp. Adamu Usman, Sgts. Adeyeye Adeoye, Kashim Tijani, Lucky Akigbe and Paul Adeoye, while Insp. Dania Ojo, who escaped immediately after the shooting incident is declared wanted by the Command.

“Lagos State Police Command condemned in total these senseless killings of unarmed civilians by few ‘bad eggs ‘ in the command, who are bent towards denting the image and reputation of the nation’s police force.

“The Command will not relent in its efforts in ridding the force of these criminal elements. Those involved in extrajudicial killings and abuse of power are promptly identified, isolated, tried through internal disciplinary proceedings, dismissed from service and prosecuted in conventional courts,” he said.

The PPRO added that the command had within the last one month dismissed four policemen for abuse of power and conducts unbecoming of a police officer. It also awarded various degrees of punishments to 41 others.

“The four dismissed policemen were charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

“Our collective resolve in building a more humane, professional, dedicated, courageous and people-oriented police force is a task that must be done and together we can make it a reality.

“The Commissioner of Police extends the Command’s deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ada Ifeanyi and promised to foot the medical bills of Emmanuel Akomafuwa.

“The CP calls for calm as the command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice prevails,” he said.

(NAN)