AFCON 2019: Super Eagles get ‘easy’ draw

Related News

The Super Eagles have been handed a seemingly easy group at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after they were drawn against Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

Madagascar and Burundi are debutants at the AFCON but they could be tricky opponents going by their performance during the qualifiers.

Madagascar were actually the first to qualify for the 2019 AFCON with two games to spare.

Three-time champions Nigeria are making their 18th appearance at the AFCON.

Arguably the group of death is Group D which has three former winners, Morocco, Ivory Coast, and South Africa, as well as Mali in it.

This is the first time the AFCON will have 24 teams.

GROUP A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria Guinea Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Mali

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea Bissau