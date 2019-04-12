AFCON 2019 Draws: Nigeria, 23 other countries get group opponents (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Nigeria and the 23 other countries that qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will Friday evening know who their group opponents will be.

This is the first time in the history of the competition that 24 teams will be taking part.

The draw ceremony is scheduled to take place behind the famous Giza Pyramids from 7 p.m. Nigerian time.

Fourteen countries, of the 54 nations of CAF, have won the AFCON trophy. They are Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, DR Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Algeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco, Congo-Brazzaville and Zambia.

Six others have reached the final without ever winning it. These include Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea, Libya and Senegal.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live updates.

The stage is set and top stars in African football are all in for this glorious event

Yaya at the event

The CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura all in as the night begins with a short documentary on the history of the Africa Cup of Nations

From Three to six to eight teams, the AFCON has been expanded to accommodate 24 teams

The CAF President set to give his opening remark

The audience listens with rapt attention as Ahmad Ahmad delivers his speech

Some entertainment to spice up the night… A group from Austria is set for an acrobatic show

The performers are well appreciated with a thunderous applause from the audience

A short documentary on Egypt is been aired… The Pharaohs are the most successful team as far as the Africa Cup of Nations is concerned…They have won the competition seven times

The six venues for AFCON 2019 are: Cairo International Stadium; Borg El-Arab Stadium, Alexandria; Suez Stadium; Air Defence Stadium; Ismailia Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

Hany Abo Rida, President Egyptian Football Association and the head of the local organising committee for the AFCON 2019 addresses the audience

He has given his assurances that Egypt will host a spectacular tournament

Another performance for the night, this time from Egyptian group Fabrica

The group is performing with the jerseys of the 24 qualified teams… The Super Eagles jersey that turned heads during the World Cup in Russia is very conspicuous here

Egypt Prime Minister, Mustafa Madbouli takes his turn to address the audience

More entertainment being served before the major business of the night

Another fantastic performance

We are now moving to the main part for the night where the countries will know their groups and what city they would be playing

Anthony Baffoe former Ghana Captain set to get the draws underway

Odion Ighalo is confirmed as the highest goal scorer in the AFCON qualifying series

10 of the 24 teams that would be competing in Egypt have won at least an AFCON title

A documentary on how the teams qualified now been shown.. Nigeria qualified for the 18th time for the AFCON with a game to spare

Morrocan legend Mostoupha Hadji invited to the stage to help out with the draw

El-Hadj Diouf joins Hadji on he stage

Another legend Hammed Hossam joins Diouf and Hadji on the stage, Hossam won the AFCON four times with Egpyt, he gives some tips on how to win the coveted trophy

Yaya Toure says it is a big honour for him to be here tonight and he expects a fantastic show with the new 24 teams format

Different Pots

Pot 1: Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco

Pot 2: DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Algeria

Pot 3: South Africa, Uganda, Benin Republic, Mauritania, Madagascar, Kenya

Pot 4: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Tanzania, Burundi

The draw procedure is being explained

Zimbabwe is the first team to be drawn, they would face Egpyt in the opening game

Burundi first time qualifiers are in Group B, Tanzania in Group C

Angola in Group E

Guinea Bissau in F

Teams in Pot 4 placed in groups

Uganda join Egypt and Zimbabwe in Group A

Madagascar are in Group B with Brundi

Kenya join Tanzania in Group C

South Africa and Nambia are in Group D

Complete: GROUP A : Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda Zimbabwe

Group B: Guinea Madagascar, Burundi so far

Group D Ivory Coast South Africa Mali

Group E: Mali Mauritania, Angola

Group B: Nigeria Guinea Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria Kenya Tanzania

Group D Morocco, Ivory Coast South Africa Mali

Group E: Tunisia Mali Mauritania, Angola

GROUP A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria Guinea Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria Kenya Tanzania

Group D Morocco, Ivory Coast South Africa Mali

Group E: Tunisia Mali Mauritania, Angola

Group E: Cameroon Ghana Benin G.Bissau,