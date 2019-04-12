JUST IN: Saraki releases National Assembly 2018 budget, withholds full details 6th

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has announced the release of a summarised version of the National Assembly’s 2018 budget.

Mr Saraki announced this on his official Twitter handle, @SPNigeria on Friday, in a tweet he addressed to the civic organisation, BudgIT.

“Dear @BudgITng:

“Find the details of the 2018 Budget of the National Assembly here

“This is in accordance with the commitment of the leadership of the 8th National Assembly to accountability and transparency. #OpenNASS,” he tweeted.

The link posted by Mr Saraki, however, contained only block spending figures, without specific funding for each budgeted item.

Details

In the summary page, the 45-page document showed that N139.5 billion was budgeted for the National Assembly in 2018.

Of this sum, N35 billion was allocated to the Senate, while the House of Representatives got N57 billion.

About N10 billion was budgeted for legislative aides, the National Assembly Office got N15 billion and the National Assembly Commission received N2 billion.

About N4.4 billion was allocated to the National Assembly Legislative Institute and N1 billion was appropriated for the service-wide vote of the legislature.

The budget release comes amidst pressure from Nigerians for the National Assembly to be make its spending public.