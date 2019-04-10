UEFA Champions League: Manchester United Vs Barcelona (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

A titanic battle is expected Wednesday night when Manchester United host Barcelona at Old Trafford for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

United produced a memorable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain to reach the last eight against all the odds, whereas five-time champions Barcelona eased past Lyon in the previous round.

Lionel Messi will be leading the onslaught by the Catalan giants while Paul Pogba has that responsibility for United.

Stay with Premium Times for Live Updates.

Kick off is 8 p.m.



