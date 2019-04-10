Kidnapped Lagos fire service boss freed

Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]
Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and six others who were abducted on April 6 have been released, the police have said.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police spokesperson, said in a statement Wednesday that the kidnap victims were “released unhurt.”

They were abducted at Iwoye Bridge, Itoikin-Epe road, in Ikorodu.

The police said a Toyota Sienna jeep, a Toyota Corolla, and an Opel Jeep were recovered from the kidnap scene on April 7.

“On April 9, at about 11.45 p.m. the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and six others kidnapped on April 6 at about 8.00 p.m., at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu, were released unhurt by their abductors.”

“Upon their release, victims have been reunited with their families.”

The statement said the police’s tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests searching for the hoodlums.

