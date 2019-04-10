How Nigerian soldiers ambushed, killed Boko Haram fighters in Damaturu – Official

Related News

The Nigerian Army has explained what transpired during the attack on Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported how the attackers invaded Maisandari, a suburb of the town on the eastern flank of Damaturu along the Kano-Maiduguri highway.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Njoka Irabo, he said troops stormed Maisandari, after receiving information on the planned attack.

The spokesperson said the ambush by the troops led to “the extermination of many Boko Haram terrorists”.

“Following credible information of planned efforts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Damaturu, troops of Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, successfully laid an ambush which led to the extermination of many Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), that attempted to attack Damaturu, Yobe State at about 5:15 pm, today Tuesday the 9th of April 2019.

“The vigilant troops effectively ambushed the criminals few metres ahead of Maisandari community at the outskirts of the city of Damaturu.

Damaturu attack: items recovered from terrorists by the Nigerian Army [PHOTO CREDIT: Nigerian Army] Damaturu attack: items recovered from terrorists by the Nigerian Army [PHOTO CREDIT: Nigerian Army]

“The terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the gallant troops and the well-coordinated air support, from the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE,” the statement said.

According to Mr Irabor, many terrorists were wounded while guns and other war equipment were recovered.

“After the ambush, many terrorists met their Waterloo, some were also wounded and the following items/equipment were recovered:

a. 2 x Gun Trucks

b. 2x Anti Aircraft Guns

c. 1 x 60 Millimetre Mortar

d. 4 x AK 47 Rifles

e. 1x General Purpose Machine Gun

f. 1,245 Rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO).

“Troops have embarked on the hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, mop up/combing of the general area is ongoing. Further details and possible recoveries would be provided on completion of the mop-up operations,” Mr Irabor added.