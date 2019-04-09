BREAKING: Boko Haram attacks Damaturu

Related News

Reports reaching PREMIUM TIMES from sources in Damaturu, Yobe State capital indicate that the city is currently under attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The attackers reportedly invaded Maisandari, a suburb of the town on the eastern flank of Damaturu along the Kano-Maiduguri highway.

“The attack started at about 6pm when we started hearing loud gun shootings, around Red Brick Housing Estate,” a resident who begged not to be named said.

“It is about 30 minutes now and we are still hearing some sounds of gun shootings.”

The source said the insurgents were earlier sighted near Fori, a village about 20km away from Damaturu as they were advancing towards the town.

Details later…