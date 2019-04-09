BREAKING: Boko Haram attacks Damaturu

Reports reaching PREMIUM TIMES from sources in Damaturu, Yobe State capital indicate that the city is currently under attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.
The attackers reportedly invaded Maisandari, a suburb of the town on the eastern flank of Damaturu along the Kano-Maiduguri highway.
“The attack started at about 6pm when we started hearing loud gun shootings, around Red Brick Housing Estate,” a resident who begged not to be named said.
“It is about 30 minutes now and we are still hearing some sounds of gun shootings.”
The source said the insurgents were earlier sighted near Fori, a village about 20km away from Damaturu as they were advancing towards the town.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.