One killed as Civil Defence officer ‘accidentally’ opens fire in Lagos

One person was killed Tuesday in yet another case of ‘accidental discharge’ by a Nigerian security officer.

The incident at the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL) facility was announced Tuesday afternoon by the head of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana.

Mr Gana said a Civil Defence officer opened fire ‘in error’ at the logistics base, ”leaving multiple casualties”.

He later clarified on phone to PREMIUM TIMES that the officer, who was not immediately identified, shot and killed one of his colleagues at the base.

A Korean man who was also present sustained gunshot wounds and is currently hospitalised, Mr Gana said.

Mr Gana sympathised with the victims, promising the incident would be investigated and appropriate sanctions imposed.

“The officer involved has already been stripped of his arms and currently under detention pending the outcome of the report of the committee and justice ensured accordingly,” Mr Gana added.

The incident comes a week after a police officer opened fire near a Lagos viewing centre, killing a man.

An officer has been dismissed over the incident, which drew nationwide outrage and renewed demand for police reform.