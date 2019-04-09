Police sack nine officers over recruitment fraud

Related News

The Police Service Commission on Tuesday announced the dismissal of nine senior officers from service over gross misconduct stemming from the 2011 recruitment exercise.

The police regulatory body also said six officers were demoted for official wrongdoings. All the disciplinary measured took immediate effect, according to a statement by PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani.

Those dismissed included: Abdul Yahaya Ahmed, a superintendent of police who will also be prosecuted; Adamu Damji Abare, was demoted from chief police superintendent to police superintendent before being dismissed.

The PSC asked Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu to provide updates on some other officers who were also culpable in Mr Abare’s offence but who still remained at large.

The officers were recommended for punishment alongside Mr Abare over their alleged misconduct in the 2011 recruitment exercise, the PSC said.

Other dismissed officers included: Osondu Christian, a depute superintendent of police; Samson Ahmidu, also a DSP; Pius Timiala, another DSP was demoted from superintendent of police and recommended for prosecution; Agatha Usman, Esther Yahaya, Idris Shehu and Hassan Dass, all assistant superintendents of police.

Oluwatoyin Adesope and Mansir Bako were reduced in rank from SP to DSP, while Gbenle Mathew; Tijani Saifullahi; Sadiq Idris and Alice Abbah were reduced from the rank of DSP to ASP.

Five officers were recommended for severe reprimand, five others will be reprimanded.

Austin Agbonlahor, a police commissioner, was also investigated, but exonerated by the commission, although the specific allegations against him were not immediately disclosed.

The penalties came at the 5th plenary meeting of the PSC which held in Abuja on March 26 and 27 and presided over by Musiliu Smith, a retired police inspector-general and chairman of the commission.

The decisions have been conveyed to Mr Adamu for implementation in a letter signed by Nnamdi Mbaeri, permanent secretary and secretary to the PSC.

The PSC said the move was part of efforts to sanitise the police of bad elements. Dozens of senior police officers, including those who have attained the rank of commissioner, had been dismissed from service in recent years for offences ranging from dereliction of duty to theft.