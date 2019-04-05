2019 Governorship Elections Tally: APC 15 states, PDP 14

Related News

The governorship elections of March 9 have now been officially concluded, nearly a month after voters first headed to the poll.

Following a rash of supplementary polls, the final collation came in Rivers State on April 3 with the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Governors-elect in Bauchi and Adamawa emerged on March 26 and 29, respectively. All the three states were picked up by the PDP.

As PREMIUM TIMES highlighted in a March 24 update about how the two major parties won and lost states, governorship elections held in 29 of the 36 states this year.

Elections did not hold in Kogi, Osun, Edo, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Ondo and Anambra this year.

A breakdown of the results from the 29 states where elections held showed that the All Progressives Congress, which controls the centre, won in 15 states; while the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party emerged victorious in 14 states.

The current standing shows that the PDP had a net gain of states, while the APC had a net loss.

Going into the election, the APC was the incumbent party in Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara, Kano, Adamawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, Lagos, Nasarawa, Oyo and Imo. After the election, the party lost four states of Bauchi, Oyo, Adamawa and Imo.

The PDP was controlling Gombe, Enugu, Abia, Kwara, Cross River, Delta, Sokoto, Akwa-Ibom, Ebonyi, Benue, Rivers and Taraba. After the election, only Gombe and Kwara were lost to the APC, giving the PDP net edge of two states.

Unless some of the elections are overturned at the tribunal to flip states for either of the two major parties, or even another party entirely, the 29 states are likely to remain 15 for the APC and 14 for the PDP until the 2023 elections.

Already, Zamfara has been bedeviled by a legal tussle that could see the APC lose the state to the PDP. Days after the governorship poll was concluded, the Court of Appeal nullified APC’s participation in the election, throwing the state back into a pre-election crisis it thought had been surmounted when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) finally decided to fill its candidates.

The commission has obeyed the court judgement and withheld certificates of return to all APC candidates in Zamfara, including the APC’s governor-elect. The matter is expected to drag up to the Supreme Court.

Adding the seven states where elections were not held to complete Nigeria’s total 36 states, the APC now has 20 states as of April 5. The party controls Ondo, Edo, Osun, Kogi and Ekiti. The PDP has 15 states, including Bayelsa, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has one, Anambra.

Governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa are expected to hold at the end of this year. Ondo and Edo are scheduled for 2020; Anambra, 2021; while Osun and Ekiti would hold elections in 2022.

Final outcome from 29 states that took part in the March 9 governorship elections:

Abia

PDP 261,127

APC 99,574

Adamawa

PDP 376,552

APC 336,386

Akwa Ibom

PDP 520,163

APC 172,244

Bauchi

PDP 515,113

APC 500,625

Benue

PDP 434,473

APC 345,155

Borno

APC 1,175,445

PDP 66,215

Cross River

PDP 381,484

APC 131,161

Delta

PDP 925,274

APC 215,038

Ebonyi

PDP 393,049

APC 135,903

Enugu

PDP 449,935

APC 10,423

Gombe

APC 364,179

PDP 222,868

Imo

PDP 273,404

AA 190,364

Jigawa

APC 810,933

PDP 288,356

Kaduna

APC 1,044,710

PDP 814,168

Kano

PDP 1,024,713

APC 1,033,695

Katsina

APC 1,178,868

PDP 488,705

Kebbi

APC 673,717

PDP 102,625

Kwara

APC 331,546

PDP 115,310

Lagos

APC 739,445

PDP 206,141

Nasarawa

APC 327,229

PDP 184,259

Niger

APC 526,351

PDP 298,056

Ogun

APC 241,670

APM 222,153

Oyo

PDP 515,621

APC 357,982

Plateau

APC 562,109

PDP 559,437

Rivers

PDP 886,264

AAC 173,859

Sokoto

PDP 512,002

APC 511,660

Taraba

PDP 520,433

APC 362,735

Yobe

APC 444,013

PDP 95,803

Zamfara

APC 534,541

PDP 189,452.