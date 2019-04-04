BREAKING: Police dismiss cop who killed Kolade Johnson

Related News

The Nigerian Police have announced the dismissal of Ogunyemi Olalekan, an inspector, who the police said shot and killed a 36-year-old man, Kolade Johnson, in Lagos on Sunday.

Police also discharged and acquitted another officer, Godwin Orji, a sergeant, who was also tried alongside Mr Olalekan, but found not guilty of the offence.

A statement signed by the police spokesperson in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said Mr Olalekan was found guilty of killing Mr Johnson.

Police said the officer was guilty of “Discreditable conduct by acting in a manner prejudicial to discipline and unbecoming of members of the Force by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson; Unlawful and Unnecessary exercise of authority by using unnecessary violence, by using AK 47 rifle on the deceased in total neglect to the provisions of Force Order 237b on the use of Firearms.”

The statement added that the culprit has been handed over to Police Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba in Lagos for prosecution in conventional court of law.

Messrs Olalekan and Orji had been named as the accused in an incident that has reignited public outcry against the conduct of the Nigerian Police.

Public protest had also informed a statement issued by President Muhammadu Buhari promising due diligence in the prosecution of whoever is found guilty of the crime.

The full statement is posted below

UPDATE ON THE TRIAL OF THE POLICE OFFICERS ALLEGED TO BE INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING OF KOLADE JOHNSON…SUSPECT HANDED OVER TO CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DEPARTMENT, PANTI FOR PROSECUTION

The two Police Officers alleged to have been involved in the shooting of Kolade Johnson on 31/03/2019 were apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial by the Command. The Orderly Room trial commenced on Monday 01/04/2019 and ended on Thursday 04/04/2019. They were tried on three count charges: (1) Discreditable Conduct (2) Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority and (3) Damage to Clothing or Other Articles contrary to Paragraph E (iii), Q (ii) and D (i) First Schedule, Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990. The Trial started with the reading of charges and taking of plea. Five witnesses testified. At the conclusion of the trial, the first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan was found guilty of Discreditable conduct by acting in a manner prejudicial to discipline and unbecoming of members of the Force by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson; Unlawful and Unnecessary exercise of authority by using unnecessary violence, by using AK 47 rifle on the deceased in total neglect to the provisions of Force Order 237b on the use of Firearms. The Adjudicating Officer, CSP Indyar Apev awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution to the First defaulter. There was no evidence linking the second defaulter, Sergeant Godwin Orji to the shooting, he was therefore found not guilty and discharged and acquitted. The First defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan is handed over to Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for prosecution in conventional Court.