NJC decides on Onnoghen, Muhammad; writes Buhari

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen

The National Judicial Council says it has reached decisions on the petitions written against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, and the justice acting in his stead, Tanko Muhammad.

The decisions have been communicated to President Muhammadu Buhari for action, the council said Wednesday.

Mr Onnoghen is accused by the Code of Conduct Bureau of not declaring all his assets as a public official, and is standing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for the alleged offence.

Separately, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accuses Mr Onnoghen of receiving bribes in money and gifts from lawyers, and receiving illicit payments from public funds.

The embattled CJN has denied all charges. In a written submission to the NJC, published by PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday, Mr Onnoghen said the allegations were baseless, and accused the EFCC of ignorance, and attempting to tarnish his image.

The NJC also received petitions against Mr Muhammad who is accused of allowing himself to be used as an acting CJN after the controversial suspension of Mr Onnoghen by President Buhari in January.

The suspension, only the second in the history of the nation’s judiciary, was widely criticised as unconstitutional as CJN can only be removed with the approval of the Senate.

The NJC reconvened Wednesday in an emergency meeting to consider the report of a five-member committee constituted to investigate the allegations.

A spokesperson for the council, Soji Oye, said the NJC decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against Mr. Onnoghen were “subjudice” and therefore abstained from considering them.

President Muhammadu Buhari swearing-in New Acting CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad

He said the council “reached a decision on the petitions written by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.”

Mr Oye said the council also resolved that, by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicise it before conveying it to Mr Buhari.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.