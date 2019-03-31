Many killed as bandits attack Zamfara communities

Related News

Armed persons on Saturday attacked some communities in Zamfara State killing at least 10 people.

The attackers invaded Kursasa, Kurya and Gidan Achali communities in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State shooting sporadically.

Residents say over 40 people, mainly farmers, were killed in the attacks. The police, however, say 10 people were killed.

“At Gidan Achali community alone, over 20 people were massacred. And at Kursasa community, 10 people were killed while at Kurya, 13 persons were reported dead,” an official of the Shinkafi Local Government Area told PREMIUM TIMES asking not to be named.

He said the “number of people killed at Gidan Achali community is terrible because the high number of casualties in the area is worrisome.”

The source lamented that despite the repeated attacks on Shinkafi and other local governments in Zamfara, the armed persons still moved freely during the act without being challenged by any security operative.

“It is just like there is no constituted authority in Zamfara State. Nobody cares about our lives.

“We have now become easy prey for bandits in Shinkafi,” he said.

When contacted, the Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said only 10 people were killed at an onion farm in Kursasa community.

He said security personnel have been mobilised to the area.

Attacks on communities in Zamfara have continued in the past year despite the deployment of thousands of military and police personnel to the state.

Apart from killing residents of the communities, the attackers also kidnap people for ransom.