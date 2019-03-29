Tribunal dismisses Onnoghen’s no-case submission

Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen
Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has dismissed a no-case application brought by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Mr Onnoghen had earlier on Friday dismissed charges of false asset declaration against him as “useless and invalid”, saying the Code of Conduct Bureau failed to follow its standard operations procedure in raising the charges.

He therefore argued that he had no case to answer, implying the charges be dismissed.

But a three-member panel of the tribunal led by Danladi Umar dismissed the application, saying the argument that the CCB, which is the prosecution, failed to abide by its guidelines amounted to a mere internal communication flaw.

Mr Umar said the standard operational procedure of the bureau was faulty and must not be complied with by the prosecution.

According to the tribunal, the procedure which is internal, cannot be above the Nigerian constitution.

The tribunal adjourned immediately after the ruling.

There is an uproar in the court room at Jabi, Abuja, currently, as lawyers from both sides confront each other over the decision of the tribunal to adjourn till Monday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.