BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking to cancel Adamawa governorship election

People voting in Adamawa
Justice Abdulazeez Waziri of the Yola High Court has dismissed a case brought by the candidate of the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), Eric Theman, seeking cancellation of the Adamawa governorship election.

The judge dismissed the case for lack of evidence.

Mr Theman had argued that the Adamawa governorship election should be cancelled and a fresh election held because his party’s logo was omitted by the electoral commission, INEC, on the ballot papers.

It was based on that case that Mr Waziri last week ordered INEC to suspend the Adamawa supplementary governorship election.

INEC obeyed the ruling and suspended the supplementary election.

However, the judge on Tuesday lifted the suspension order.

On Friday, delivering the judgement on the main suit filed by the MRDD candidate, the judge said Mr Theman has not tendered any proof to show that the logo of his party was omitted on the ballot papers.

He thus dismissed the case.

INEC on Thursday concluded the Adamawa governorship election and declared Umar Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the election.

Details later…

