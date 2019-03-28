BREAKING: Court of Appeal affirms Fayemi’s election as Ekiti Governor

Related News

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has dismissed a petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ekiti State governorship election, Olusola Kolapo, challenging the emergence of Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

A three-member panel of the court, led by Steven Adah, ruled that the January 28 decision of the state election tribunal was meritorious. The court dismissed Mr Kolapo’s appeal for lacking in merit.

The Ekiti State election tribunal had dismissed the same petition after it ruled that the PDP failed to prove the allegations in its petition.

The PDP had approached the tribunal after it alleged massive rigging of the election by the APC.

Mr Fayemi was declared the winner after he polled 197,459 votes in the election.

Mr Kolapo and his party had vowed to challenge the decision consequently resulting in the petition at the Court of Appeal.

