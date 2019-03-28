BREAKING: Court of Appeal affirms Fayemi’s election as Ekiti Governor

The Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Kayode Fayemi.]
The Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Kayode Fayemi.]

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has dismissed a petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ekiti State governorship election, Olusola Kolapo, challenging the emergence of Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

A three-member panel of the court, led by Steven Adah, ruled that the January 28 decision of the state election tribunal was meritorious. The court dismissed Mr Kolapo’s appeal for lacking in merit.

The Ekiti State election tribunal had dismissed the same petition after it ruled that the PDP failed to prove the allegations in its petition.

The PDP had approached the tribunal after it alleged massive rigging of the election by the APC.

Mr Fayemi was declared the winner after he polled 197,459 votes in the election.

Mr Kolapo and his party had vowed to challenge the decision consequently resulting in the petition at the Court of Appeal.

Details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.