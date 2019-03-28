Buhari launches pension plan for self-employed Nigerians

President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling
President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling (Photo: dailypost.ng

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday launched a micro pension plan for self-employed Nigerians.

The launch took place at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Mr Buhari launched the programme by supervising the registration of a Keke NAPEP operator, Sagir Shawai, a resident of Karu village of the Federal Capital Territory.

The president said the programme was conceived for Nigerians in the informal sector of the country.

He appealed to trade associations, workers unions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the informal sector to join hands with the government in enlightening their members on the importance of the scheme.

“This initiative will capture those that are not fully captured in the existing pension scheme.

In the past three years, we have provided loans to farmers and others in the informal sector. The micro pension plan is the next step,” he said.

Details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.