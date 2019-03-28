To mark Tinubu’s 67th birthday, Nigerian leaders, others gather to discuss jobs, economy (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Today, leaders and distinguished individuals across Africa are gathering in Nigeria’s capital for the 11th Bola Tinubu Colloquium.

The Tinubu Colloquium is usually held this day annually to mark the birthday of a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu. The event usually focusses on tackling critical issues affecting the government and people of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other prominent leaders and politicians across the country are expected to attend the event holding at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

This year’s colloquium which marks the 67th birthday of Mr Tinubu will focus on jobs and the economy.

According to organisers, the objective is to outline and showcase the government’s efforts to add millions of jobs over the next four years through policies and investment in agriculture, industrialization, and technology/creative sector.

“This will also highlight the Next Level initiatives to prepare our people for the jobs of the future through education and skills.”

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of the event billed to start at 10:00 a.m.

10:00 am – arrival of guests.

The mood is upbeat at the internal conference centre in Abuja, the venue of the event.

Dancers and drummers whose sounds depict a typical Yoruba culture are currently setting the perfect ambience for the days event as they welcome dignitaries with their rhythmic beats and chants.

Among the guest that have arrived so far are Akinwunmi Ambode, the outgoing governor of Lagos State; Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State and Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour.

Outgoing Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode delivered the opening address.

He thanked those present for coming out to celebrate the ‘don. ‘

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo just arrived. He was welcomed by a host of leaders of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

Also arriving is the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.