FEC approves N1.4bn for design of new DPR office

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita; NSA Major Gen. Babagana Monguno Rtd; during FEC Meeting held at the Council Chambers, Abuja.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita; NSA Major Gen. Babagana Monguno Rtd; during FEC Meeting held at the Council Chambers, Abuja.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved a memorandum from the Minister of State (Petroleum), Ibe Kachikwu, for the design of a new head office for the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The design for the proposed 12-floor building, according to Mr Kachikwu, will cost N1.4 billion.

He also said the contract for the design has been awarded to a Nigerian firm.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of FEC chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Kachikwu said the government has decided to move the head office building of DPR from Lagos to Abuja.

Asked if N1.4 billion is not too much for the design, the minister said the projected cost of the whole project is expected to cost N35 billion.

The FEC also approved three memos submitted by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

The memos are in respect of procurement for the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

Mr Mohammed, who also briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the council approved over N293 million for the purchase of cameras, microphones and TV packs for the NTA.

The official said “in the last 20 years only two attempts were made to upgrade equipment for the NTA; in 1999 and 2009” when the country hosted major sporting events.

The minister said FEC also approved the purchase of 15 Peugeot vehicles for NAN at the cost of N148 million.

He said the council also approved N561.4 million for the purchase of 12 10kw FM transmitters for the FRCN and another N311.6 million for the purchase of outdoor broadcast vans for the FRCN.

He said the total sum approved for FRCN is N873 million.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.