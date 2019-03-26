BREAKING: INEC fixes date for Adamawa supplementary election

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State to hold on Thursday, March 28.

The announcement came Tuesday hours after a court lifted its restriction on the commission to conduct the rerun.

The commission’s resident commissioner in charge of Adamawa State, Kassim Gaidam, said the commission has made adequate arrangements for the polls due in two days.

A State High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, had vacated its earlier order restraining INEC from conducting the governorship supplementary election in the state.

The court presided by Justice Abdul’Aziz Waziri also ruled that it has the jurisdiction to hear the case filed before by a political party, Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy.

The governorship election in Adamawa remains inconclusive weeks after INEC halted the process on the basis of insufficient margin of win between the two leading candidates of APC and PDP.

A proposed rerun was suspended following an order of the court. Similar supplementary polls held in five other affected states last Saturday. The states are Kano, Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi and Plateau.

In his ruling Tuesday, the court fixed Wednesday, March 27, to hear the originating motion by MRDD asking the court to nullify the first Adamawa governorship election conducted on March 9.

The party alleged that INEC had removed its logo during the election.