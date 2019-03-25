Buhari hosts APC senators-elect as Ndume, Lawan, others jostle for Senate presidency

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night hosted state governors and senators-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a dinner at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that those in attendance included the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and other presidential aides.

The governors of Kogi, Jigawa, Oyo, Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Plateau, Osun and Lagos were also in attendance.

The senators-elect at the event included all those who had directly or indirectly indicated interest to contest for the seat of President of the Senate in the 9th National Assembly.

Prominent among the prospective contestants for the Senate leadership are Ahmed Lawan, Danjuma Goje and Ali Ndume, all from North-east zone of the country, and Abdullahi Adamu from the North-central zone.

Both Messrs Lawan and Ndume have publicly declared their interest and have secured the support of some incoming senators for their ambitions.

The APC zoning formula for the election of a new Senate President for the 9th National Assembly may be part of the issues to be deliberated upon at the dinner.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Oshiomhole met with elected APC members of the House of Representatives.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the APC chairman told the lawmakers to ensure the party controls the leadership of the next House of Representatives.

He said of the 223 APC members that won House of Representatives seats, 164 will be first-time members.

The APC chairman urged the members-elect to work towards ensuring that key positions are all held by APC members.

“We have the number to produce speaker and will produce the speaker who must be a member of the APC. We have the number and we will use the number to produce the Deputy Speaker who must be a member of the APC. We have the number and we will use the number to elect the House Leader who must be a member of the APC. We have the number and we will use the number to elect the Chief Whip and deputy who must be a member of the APC. The only position that we are not interested in is the minority leader.

“We will not share power in the House of Representatives,” he said.