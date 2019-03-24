It’s Official: PDP’s Samuel Ortom wins re-election as Benue governor

The Benue State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the just concluded supplementary governorship election in the state.
Mr Ortom, who recently defected to the PDP, defeated his closest rival, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 31 other contestants.
Declaring the result, the state returning officer, Sebastain Maimako, said Mr Ortom polled a total of 434,473 votes to beat Mr Jime who got 345,155 votes.
Before the supplementary election, Mr Ortom had scored 410,576 votes and had a lead of 81,554 votes over Mr Jime who had scored 329,022 votes.
The supplementary election was held in 204 polling units in 22 local governments, which had a total of 121,299 registered voters.
Below is the final breakdown of the votes scored by the two main candidates across the local governments.
BENUE STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OJU
APC – 19,061
PDP – 13,110
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OBI
APC- 9,696
PDP – 9,055
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER WEST
APC – 7,292
PDP – 14,375
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OGBADIGBO
APC – 9,018
PDP – 8,518
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER EAST
APC – 14,582
PDP – 19,596
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – USHONGO
APC – 14,589
PDP – 22,351
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OHIMINI
APC – 8,470
PDP – 7,304
LOCAL GOVERNMENT- AGATU
APC – 7,538
PDP – 9,935
LOCAL GOVERNMENT- APA
APC – 8,460
PDP – 8,429
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OTUKPO
APC – 21,530
PDP – 12,903
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – TARKA
APC – 16,919
PDP – 2,975
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – UKUM
APC – 11,725
PDP – 22,540
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KATSINA-ALA
APC – 21,614
PDP – 17,980
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – ADO
APC – 7,711
PDP – 7,258
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GUMA
APC – 8,869
PDP – 28,479
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GBOKO
APC – 28,540
PDP – 36,186
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – MAKURDI
APC – 35,967
PDP – 29,232
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – LOGO
APC – 4,552
PDP – 30,152
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – BURUKU
APC – 13,215
PDP – 29,141
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OKPOKWU
APC – 8,372
PDP – 8,297
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KWANDE
APC – 22,783
PDP – 29,048
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – VANDEIKIYA
APC – 18,579
PDP – 27,124
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KONSHISHA
APC – 9,940
PDP – 16,588
SUPPLEMENTARY GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS
LGA: USHONGO
APC – 94
PDP – 352
LGA – MAKURDI
APC – 550
PDP – 182
LGA – TARKA
APC – 409
PDP – 202
LGA – OTUKPO
APC – 255
PDP – 250
LGA – APA
APC – 176
PDP – 296
LGA – OGBADIGBO
APC – 241
PDP – 467
LGA – AGATU
APC – 00
PDP – 144
LGA – GWER WEST
APC – 137
PDP – 481
LGA – LOGO
APC – 34
PDP – 651
LGA – KWANDE
APC – 3
PDP – 193
LGA – BURUKU
APC – 189
PDP – 515
LGA – OHIMINI
APC – 205
PDP – 273
LGA – UKUM
APC – 65
PDP – 616
LGA – OJU
APC – 73
PDP – 220
LGA – GWER EAST
APC – 709
PDP – 2,614
LGA – GBOKO
APC – 1,262
PDP – 2,055
LGA – KONSHISHA
APC – 3,862
PDP – 5,392
LGA – GUMA
APC – 3,136
PDP – 1,214
LGA – ADO
APC – 2,423
PDP – 2,998
LGA – OBI
APC – 541
PDP – 521
LGA – VANDEIKYA
APC – 500
PDP – 601
LGA – OKPOKWU
APC – 1,269
PDP – 3,660
FINAL RESULT FROM 23 LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
APC – 345,155
PDP – 434,473
Margin – 89,318