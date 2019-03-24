It’s Official: PDP’s Samuel Ortom wins re-election as Benue governor

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

The Benue State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the just concluded supplementary governorship election in the state.

Mr Ortom, who recently defected to the PDP, defeated his closest rival, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 31 other contestants.

Declaring the result, the state returning officer, Sebastain Maimako, said Mr Ortom polled a total of 434,473 votes to beat Mr Jime who got 345,155 votes.

Before the supplementary election, Mr Ortom had scored 410,576 votes and had a lead of 81,554 votes over Mr Jime who had scored 329,022 votes.

The supplementary election was held in 204 polling units in 22 local governments, which had a total of 121,299 registered voters.

Below is the final breakdown of the votes scored by the two main candidates across the local governments.

BENUE STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OJU

APC – 19,061
PDP – 13,110

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OBI

APC- 9,696
PDP – 9,055

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER WEST

APC – 7,292
PDP – 14,375

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OGBADIGBO

APC – 9,018
PDP – 8,518

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER EAST

APC – 14,582
PDP – 19,596

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – USHONGO

APC – 14,589
PDP – 22,351

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OHIMINI

APC – 8,470
PDP – 7,304

LOCAL GOVERNMENT- AGATU

APC – 7,538
PDP – 9,935

LOCAL GOVERNMENT- APA

APC – 8,460
PDP – 8,429

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OTUKPO

APC – 21,530
PDP – 12,903

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – TARKA

APC – 16,919
PDP – 2,975

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – UKUM

APC – 11,725
PDP – 22,540

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KATSINA-ALA

APC – 21,614
PDP – 17,980

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – ADO

APC – 7,711
PDP – 7,258

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GUMA

APC – 8,869
PDP – 28,479

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GBOKO

APC – 28,540
PDP – 36,186

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – MAKURDI

APC – 35,967
PDP – 29,232

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – LOGO

APC – 4,552
PDP – 30,152

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – BURUKU

APC – 13,215
PDP – 29,141

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OKPOKWU

APC – 8,372
PDP – 8,297

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KWANDE

APC – 22,783
PDP – 29,048

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – VANDEIKIYA

APC – 18,579
PDP – 27,124

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KONSHISHA

APC – 9,940
PDP – 16,588

SUPPLEMENTARY GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS

LGA: USHONGO

APC – 94
PDP – 352

LGA – MAKURDI

APC – 550
PDP – 182

LGA – TARKA

APC – 409
PDP – 202

LGA – OTUKPO

APC – 255
PDP – 250

LGA – APA

APC – 176
PDP – 296

LGA – OGBADIGBO

APC – 241
PDP – 467

LGA – AGATU

APC – 00
PDP – 144

LGA – GWER WEST

APC – 137
PDP – 481

LGA – LOGO

APC – 34
PDP – 651

LGA – KWANDE

APC – 3
PDP – 193

LGA – BURUKU

APC – 189
PDP – 515

LGA – OHIMINI

APC – 205
PDP – 273

LGA – UKUM

APC – 65
PDP – 616

LGA – OJU

APC – 73
PDP – 220

LGA – GWER EAST

APC – 709
PDP – 2,614

LGA – GBOKO

APC – 1,262
PDP – 2,055

LGA – KONSHISHA

APC – 3,862
PDP – 5,392

LGA – GUMA

APC – 3,136
PDP – 1,214

LGA – ADO

APC – 2,423
PDP – 2,998

LGA – OBI

APC – 541
PDP – 521

LGA – VANDEIKYA

APC – 500
PDP – 601

LGA – OKPOKWU

APC – 1,269
PDP – 3,660

FINAL RESULT FROM 23 LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

APC – 345,155
PDP – 434,473

Margin – 89,318

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.