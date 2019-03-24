It’s Official: PDP’s Samuel Ortom wins re-election as Benue governor

Related News

The Benue State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the just concluded supplementary governorship election in the state.

Mr Ortom, who recently defected to the PDP, defeated his closest rival, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 31 other contestants.

Declaring the result, the state returning officer, Sebastain Maimako, said Mr Ortom polled a total of 434,473 votes to beat Mr Jime who got 345,155 votes.

Before the supplementary election, Mr Ortom had scored 410,576 votes and had a lead of 81,554 votes over Mr Jime who had scored 329,022 votes.

The supplementary election was held in 204 polling units in 22 local governments, which had a total of 121,299 registered voters.

Below is the final breakdown of the votes scored by the two main candidates across the local governments.

BENUE STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OJU

APC – 19,061

PDP – 13,110

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OBI

APC- 9,696

PDP – 9,055

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER WEST

APC – 7,292

PDP – 14,375

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OGBADIGBO

APC – 9,018

PDP – 8,518

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER EAST

APC – 14,582

PDP – 19,596

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – USHONGO

APC – 14,589

PDP – 22,351

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OHIMINI

APC – 8,470

PDP – 7,304

LOCAL GOVERNMENT- AGATU

APC – 7,538

PDP – 9,935

LOCAL GOVERNMENT- APA

APC – 8,460

PDP – 8,429

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OTUKPO

APC – 21,530

PDP – 12,903

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – TARKA

APC – 16,919

PDP – 2,975

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – UKUM

APC – 11,725

PDP – 22,540

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KATSINA-ALA

APC – 21,614

PDP – 17,980

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – ADO

APC – 7,711

PDP – 7,258

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GUMA

APC – 8,869

PDP – 28,479

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GBOKO

APC – 28,540

PDP – 36,186

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – MAKURDI

APC – 35,967

PDP – 29,232

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – LOGO

APC – 4,552

PDP – 30,152

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – BURUKU

APC – 13,215

PDP – 29,141

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OKPOKWU

APC – 8,372

PDP – 8,297

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KWANDE

APC – 22,783

PDP – 29,048

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – VANDEIKIYA

APC – 18,579

PDP – 27,124

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KONSHISHA

APC – 9,940

PDP – 16,588

SUPPLEMENTARY GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS

LGA: USHONGO

APC – 94

PDP – 352

LGA – MAKURDI

APC – 550

PDP – 182

LGA – TARKA

APC – 409

PDP – 202

LGA – OTUKPO

APC – 255

PDP – 250

LGA – APA

APC – 176

PDP – 296

LGA – OGBADIGBO

APC – 241

PDP – 467

LGA – AGATU

APC – 00

PDP – 144

LGA – GWER WEST

APC – 137

PDP – 481

LGA – LOGO

APC – 34

PDP – 651

LGA – KWANDE

APC – 3

PDP – 193

LGA – BURUKU

APC – 189

PDP – 515

LGA – OHIMINI

APC – 205

PDP – 273

LGA – UKUM

APC – 65

PDP – 616

LGA – OJU

APC – 73

PDP – 220

LGA – GWER EAST

APC – 709

PDP – 2,614

LGA – GBOKO

APC – 1,262

PDP – 2,055

LGA – KONSHISHA

APC – 3,862

PDP – 5,392

LGA – GUMA

APC – 3,136

PDP – 1,214

LGA – ADO

APC – 2,423

PDP – 2,998

LGA – OBI

APC – 541

PDP – 521

LGA – VANDEIKYA

APC – 500

PDP – 601

LGA – OKPOKWU

APC – 1,269

PDP – 3,660

FINAL RESULT FROM 23 LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

APC – 345,155

PDP – 434,473

Margin – 89,318