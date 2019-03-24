Bauchi Governorship: INEC declares supplementary election result (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to commence collation of results for the supplementary governorship election in Bauchi State.

The supplementary elections held in 36 polling units scattered across 15 of the 20 local government areas of the state. INEC had earlier said elections would not hold in Tafawa Balewa Local Government due to a pending court case.

The commission two weeks ago declared the state’s governorship election inconclusive following the cancellation of polls in 36 polling units spread across the state.

Before the declaration, after the collation of 19 local governments out of the 20 in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) trailed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 4,059 votes. The APC scored a total of 465,453 votes against the PDP’s 469,512 votes.

The supplementary election was characterised by drama up to the level of collation.

On Saturday, voters at Kagadama polling unit in Dass Local Government Area of the state blocked politicians from entering the unit as part of measures to curb vote buying in the ongoing supplementary elections in the state.

On Sunday morning, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, blamed the delay in the commencement of collation for the supplementary governorship election on the absence of the State Returning Officer, Muhammed Kyari.

The commission is now set to declare results from the state collation centre.

