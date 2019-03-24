BREAKING: Tambuwal survives, narrowly defeats APC in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scored the highest votes the Sokoto State governorship election after polling a total of 512,002 from both the March 9 first ballot and yesterday’s supplementary election.

Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came close behind with 511,661, losing to his erstwhile principal with just 341votes.

Mr Aliyu was Mr Tambuwal’s deputy governor.

Both men were of the APC until Mr Tambuwal defected to the PDP.

The results of all the local governments where supplementary elections were held in Sokoto have now been announced at the state collation centre.

A final declaration by INEC that Mr Tambuwal has won the election is expected any minute from now.

See details of the results here.

More details to come.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.