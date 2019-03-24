Supplementary Governorship Elections: How things stand in five states

Counting of votes at a polling unit where there was a rerun
Counting of votes at a polling unit where there was a rerun

Of the five states where supplementary governorship elections were held, only one has been decided as at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

PLateau state governor, SImon Bako Lalong. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  was re-elected Plateau State governor. He scored 595,582 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 546,813 votes.

In Kano, where the elections were marred by violence and presence of armed thugs around polling units, the collation was postponed till 8 a.m. on Sunday. Before then, the PDP had condemned the supplementary election in Kano as a sham while the results coming in confirms their fears as the APC was leading in virtually all the affected areas including known strongholds of the PDP.

In Bauchi, while the results are ready and have been collated at the various polling units, the INEC returning officer chose to leave the state and keep the whole residents and Nigerians waiting. The PDP was in a comfortable lead from  the results collated so far.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

In Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the PDP walks a tightrope as his margin of lead before the supplementary election has been cut based on the results from yesterday’s election. Only the result of one local government was still being awaited as of Sunday morning.

In Benue, the collation of results is set to continue at 10 a.m. Results from six local governments were still being awaited before the collation was suspended in the middle of the night. The PDP’s strong margin of lead in Benue remains intact.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.