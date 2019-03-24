Supplementary Governorship Elections: How things stand in five states

Related News

Of the five states where supplementary governorship elections were held, only one has been decided as at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

PLateau state governor, SImon Bako Lalong. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was re-elected Plateau State governor. He scored 595,582 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 546,813 votes.

In Kano, where the elections were marred by violence and presence of armed thugs around polling units, the collation was postponed till 8 a.m. on Sunday. Before then, the PDP had condemned the supplementary election in Kano as a sham while the results coming in confirms their fears as the APC was leading in virtually all the affected areas including known strongholds of the PDP.

In Bauchi, while the results are ready and have been collated at the various polling units, the INEC returning officer chose to leave the state and keep the whole residents and Nigerians waiting. The PDP was in a comfortable lead from the results collated so far.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

In Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the PDP walks a tightrope as his margin of lead before the supplementary election has been cut based on the results from yesterday’s election. Only the result of one local government was still being awaited as of Sunday morning.

In Benue, the collation of results is set to continue at 10 a.m. Results from six local governments were still being awaited before the collation was suspended in the middle of the night. The PDP’s strong margin of lead in Benue remains intact.