Sokoto Governorship: Final results of supplementary election (LIVE UPDATES)

Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

The collation exercise for the supplementary governorship election in Sokoto State has opened at the Sultan Maccido College in Sokoto.

From the first ballot held on March 9, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the PDP is leading with 489,558 votes against APC’s Ahmad Aliyu’s 486,145 votes. The margin of lead between the two is 3,413, less than 75,403, the number of cancelled votes in the March 9 first ballot.

Today’s supplementary election was conducted in 125 polling units across 22 LGAs of the state.

We bring results from each of the LGAs as they are officially collated tonight.
