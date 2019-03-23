PDP sweeps most polling units in Bauchi supplementary governorship election

Related News

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday strengthened its readiness to take over the Bauchi Government House as the party won big in most of the 36 polling units where supplementary elections were held.

The electoral commission, INEC, had two weeks ago declared the state’s governorship election inconclusive following the cancellation of polls in 36 polling units spread across the state.

Before the declaration, after the collation of 19 local governments out of the 20 in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) trailed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 4,059 votes. The APC scored a total of 465,453 votes against the PDP’s 469,512 votes.

INEC had initially cancelled the result of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area due to the mutilation of collated result sheets at the local government collation centre.

The commission later reversed its decision on having supplementary polls in Tafawa Balewa local government after a fact-finding committee it set up reviewed the earlier decision.

INEC scheduled Tuesday this week as the day to resume collation of results in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

But the state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, and the ruling APC in Bauchi went to court to secure an injunction restraining INEC from continuing with the collation in Tafawa Balewa local government.

Mr Abubakar who is currently trailing the opposition candidate, Bala Muhammed, believes he can win a supplementary election in Tafawa Balewa.

The APC also had high hopes that it could also win in the 36 other polling units where the supplementary polls were held on Saturday.

However, according to the results obtained by PREMIUM TIMES from 33 polling units, the PDP candidate has polled 6,289 ahead of the APC candidate who scored 4,986 voted.

The results have been announced at various polling units but yet to be declared at the INEC collation centre in the state capital.

Below are the results as announced by various presiding officers in the 36 polling units:

1. Dass LGA

Kagadama ward

PDP 358

APC 184

2. Misau LGA

Ajili Gugulin Ward

PDP 312

APC 111

Ajili Samadawa ward

PDP 142

APC 61

3. Bogoro LGA

Malar A PU

PDP 478

APC 101

Malar B

PDP 224

APC 57

4. Katagum LGA

PU 009 Madara/Dunare/Kofar Jauro

PDP 82

APC 112

Chara-chara Primary sch Azare

PDP 121

APC 149

5. Darazo LGA

Gabarun ward

PDP 155

APC 85

6. Ningi LGA

Unguwar Jaki PU

PDP 240

APC 178

Zazika

PDP 100

APC 75

Kwangi

PDP 135

APC 232

Harodo

PDP 124

APC 64

Baure

PDP 194

APC 209

7. Itas Gadau LGA

Kofar Fada ward

PDP 261

APC 127

Rumfar Magama 003 PU

PDP 212

APC 203

Jankude PU

PDP 46

APC 91

8. Jama’are LGA

Memihefta Hannafari ward

PDP 58

APC 74

9. Alkaleri LGA

Batak ward

PDP 202

APC 87

Jamda ward

PDP 244

APC 170

10. Kirfi LGA

Wuro Gumbai PU 006

PDP 113

APC 87

Bara ward

PDP 361

APC 119

11.Kirfi LGA

K/Sarkin Yakin Bara, Bara

PU 006

APC = 119

PDP = 360

Kofar Sarkin Gabarin PU (karamin akwati)

APC = 119

PDP = 125

Kofar Sarkin Gabarin PU

12. Toro LGA

Salarma pri. Sch. Ribina

PDP 247

APC 304

Zul Polling Unit

PDP-428

APC-69

Gurungu Kofar Sarki

PDP153

APC 164

13. Giade LGA

Zirami PU

PDP 114

APC 195

Gadaule PU

PDP 132

APC 179

Gulbun ward

PDP 197

APC 130

Faguji Ward

PDP 96

APC 127

14. Ganjuwa LGA

Hakatari Kariwa ward

PDP 159

APC 137

15. Shira LGA

Languram ward

PDP 86

APC 152

16. Gamawa LGA

PDP 312

APC 203

Premium Times learnt that votes were again voided in three polling units due to over-voting. These PUs include

1. Tama PU in Toro LGA with 432 Registered Voters

2. Madara PU in Katagum with 333 Registered voters

3.Jama’are B Jabbori PU with 524 Registered Voters.

INEC still awaits arrival of these results from the various local government areas.