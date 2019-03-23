PDP sweeps most polling units in Bauchi supplementary governorship election

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday strengthened its readiness to take over the Bauchi Government House as the party won big in most of the 36 polling units where supplementary elections were held.
The electoral commission, INEC, had two weeks ago declared the state’s governorship election inconclusive following the cancellation of polls in 36 polling units spread across the state.
Before the declaration, after the collation of 19 local governments out of the 20 in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) trailed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 4,059 votes. The APC scored a total of 465,453 votes against the PDP’s 469,512 votes.
INEC had initially cancelled the result of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area due to the mutilation of collated result sheets at the local government collation centre.
The commission later reversed its decision on having supplementary polls in Tafawa Balewa local government after a fact-finding committee it set up reviewed the earlier decision.
INEC scheduled Tuesday this week as the day to resume collation of results in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.
But the state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, and the ruling APC in Bauchi went to court to secure an injunction restraining INEC from continuing with the collation in Tafawa Balewa local government.
Mr Abubakar who is currently trailing the opposition candidate, Bala Muhammed, believes he can win a supplementary election in Tafawa Balewa.
The APC also had high hopes that it could also win in the 36 other polling units where the supplementary polls were held on Saturday.
However, according to the results obtained by PREMIUM TIMES from 33 polling units, the PDP candidate has polled 6,289 ahead of the APC candidate who scored 4,986 voted.
The results have been announced at various polling units but yet to be declared at the INEC collation centre in the state capital.
Below are the results as announced by various presiding officers in the 36 polling units:
1. Dass LGA
Kagadama ward
PDP 358
APC 184
2. Misau LGA
Ajili Gugulin Ward
PDP 312
APC 111
Ajili Samadawa ward
PDP 142
APC 61
3. Bogoro LGA
Malar A PU
PDP 478
APC 101
Malar B
PDP 224
APC 57
4. Katagum LGA
PU 009 Madara/Dunare/Kofar Jauro
PDP 82
APC 112
Chara-chara Primary sch Azare
PDP 121
APC 149
5. Darazo LGA
Gabarun ward
PDP 155
APC 85
6. Ningi LGA
Unguwar Jaki PU
PDP 240
APC 178
Zazika
PDP 100
APC 75
Kwangi
PDP 135
APC 232
Harodo
PDP 124
APC 64
Baure
PDP 194
APC 209
7. Itas Gadau LGA
Kofar Fada ward
PDP 261
APC 127
Rumfar Magama 003 PU
PDP 212
APC 203
Jankude PU
PDP 46
APC 91
8. Jama’are LGA
Memihefta Hannafari ward
PDP 58
APC 74
9. Alkaleri LGA
Batak ward
PDP 202
APC 87
Jamda ward
PDP 244
APC 170
10. Kirfi LGA
Wuro Gumbai PU 006
PDP 113
APC 87
Bara ward
PDP 361
APC 119
11.Kirfi LGA
K/Sarkin Yakin Bara, Bara
PU 006
APC = 119
PDP = 360
Kofar Sarkin Gabarin PU (karamin akwati)
APC = 119
PDP = 125
Kofar Sarkin Gabarin PU
12. Toro LGA
Salarma pri. Sch. Ribina
PDP 247
APC 304
Zul Polling Unit
PDP-428
APC-69
Gurungu Kofar Sarki
PDP153
APC 164
13. Giade LGA
Zirami PU
PDP 114
APC 195
Gadaule PU
PDP 132
APC 179
Gulbun ward
PDP 197
APC 130
Faguji Ward
PDP 96
APC 127
14. Ganjuwa LGA
Hakatari Kariwa ward
PDP 159
APC 137
15. Shira LGA
Languram ward
PDP 86
APC 152
16. Gamawa LGA
PDP 312
APC 203
Premium Times learnt that votes were again voided in three polling units due to over-voting. These PUs include
1. Tama PU in Toro LGA with 432 Registered Voters
2. Madara PU in Katagum with 333 Registered voters
3.Jama’are B Jabbori PU with 524 Registered Voters.
INEC still awaits arrival of these results from the various local government areas.