PDP sweeps most polling units in Bauchi supplementary governorship election

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday strengthened its readiness to take over the Bauchi Government House as the party won big in most of the 36 polling units where supplementary elections were held.

The electoral commission, INEC, had two weeks ago declared the state’s governorship election inconclusive following the cancellation of polls in 36 polling units spread across the state.

Before the declaration, after the collation of 19 local governments out of the 20 in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) trailed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 4,059 votes. The APC scored a total of 465,453 votes against the PDP’s 469,512 votes.

INEC had initially cancelled the result of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area due to the mutilation of collated result sheets at the local government collation centre.

The commission later reversed its decision on having supplementary polls in Tafawa Balewa local government after a fact-finding committee it set up reviewed the earlier decision.

INEC scheduled Tuesday this week as the day to resume collation of results in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

But the state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, and the ruling APC in Bauchi went to court to secure an injunction restraining INEC from continuing with the collation in Tafawa Balewa local government.

Mr Abubakar who is currently trailing the opposition candidate, Bala Muhammed, believes he can win a supplementary election in Tafawa Balewa.

The APC also had high hopes that it could also win in the 36 other polling units where the supplementary polls were held on Saturday.

However, according to the results obtained by PREMIUM TIMES from 33 polling units, the PDP candidate has polled 6,289 ahead of the APC candidate who scored 4,986 voted.

The results have been announced at various polling units but yet to be declared at the INEC collation centre in the state capital.

Below are the results as announced by various presiding officers in the 36 polling units:

1. Dass LGA

Kagadama ward

PDP 358
APC 184

2. Misau LGA

Ajili Gugulin Ward

PDP 312
APC 111

Ajili Samadawa ward

PDP 142
APC 61

3. Bogoro LGA
Malar A PU

PDP 478
APC 101

Malar B

PDP 224
APC 57

4. Katagum LGA
PU 009 Madara/Dunare/Kofar Jauro
PDP 82
APC 112

Chara-chara Primary sch Azare
PDP 121
APC 149

5. Darazo LGA
Gabarun ward

PDP 155
APC 85

6. Ningi LGA
Unguwar Jaki PU

PDP 240
APC 178

Zazika
PDP 100
APC 75

Kwangi
PDP 135
APC 232

Harodo

PDP 124
APC 64

Baure

PDP 194
APC 209

7. Itas Gadau LGA
Kofar Fada ward

PDP 261
APC 127

Rumfar Magama 003 PU

PDP 212
APC 203

Jankude PU
PDP 46
APC 91

8. Jama’are LGA
Memihefta Hannafari ward

PDP 58
APC 74

9. Alkaleri LGA
Batak ward

PDP 202
APC 87

Jamda ward

PDP 244
APC 170

10. Kirfi LGA
Wuro Gumbai PU 006

PDP 113
APC 87

Bara ward

PDP 361
APC 119

11.Kirfi LGA
K/Sarkin Yakin Bara, Bara
PU 006

APC = 119
PDP = 360

Kofar Sarkin Gabarin PU (karamin akwati)

APC = 119
PDP = 125

Kofar Sarkin Gabarin PU

12. Toro LGA
Salarma pri. Sch. Ribina

PDP 247
APC 304

Zul Polling Unit

PDP-428
APC-69

Gurungu Kofar Sarki

PDP153
APC 164

13. Giade LGA
Zirami PU

PDP 114
APC 195

Gadaule PU

PDP 132
APC 179

Gulbun ward

PDP 197
APC 130

Faguji Ward

PDP 96
APC 127

14. Ganjuwa LGA
Hakatari Kariwa ward

PDP 159
APC 137

15. Shira LGA
Languram ward

PDP 86
APC 152

16. Gamawa LGA

PDP 312
APC 203

Premium Times learnt that votes were again voided in three polling units due to over-voting. These PUs include

1. Tama PU in Toro LGA with 432 Registered Voters

2. Madara PU in Katagum with 333 Registered voters

3.Jama’are B Jabbori PU with 524 Registered Voters.

INEC still awaits arrival of these results from the various local government areas.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.