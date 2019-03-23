Supplementary Governorship Elections: Official results from polling units (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Hours after supplementary elections commenced in six states across the country, results have started coming in from the polling units.

Nigerians on March 9 went to the polls to elect governors and lawmakers in 29 states across the country.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the governorship elections in six states – Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto – inconclusive.

The electoral body said it declared the polls inconclusive either because the margin of lead between the leading candidates was less than the number of registered voters at the polling units, or because of over-voting, violence or the failure of smart card readers.

However, INEC has suspended the supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa following a court order.

Officially, voting was expected to end by 2 p.m. across all the polling units. PREMIUM TIMES brings you updates on the official results as announced by INEC at the various polling units in the affected states.

