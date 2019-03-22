Nigeria vs Seychelles (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles set to end AFCON qualifiers

Super Eagles players during their last training session for the game against Seychelles (Photo Credit: PREMIUM TIMES)
Super Eagles players during their last training session for the game against Seychelles (Photo Credit: PREMIUM TIMES)

The Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles, will be playing their last game in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series on Friday in Asaba, Delta State.

The Eagles are playing host to the Pirates of Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba and realistically, only pride is at stake in the dead rubber tie as Nigeria has since qualified for the biennial tournament while their opponent in Friday’s tie stand no chance.

It is understood that Odion Ighalo will lead the Super Eagles attack in Friday’s tie as the China-based striker will be looking to emerge as the top scorer in the qualifying series.

Ighalo who missed Nigeria’s last game in the qualifiers against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, last year due to injury, is tied on six goals with Burundi forward Fiston Abdulrazak, while Comoros Fardou Ben Nabouhane is on five goals.

Having also missed the game against South Africa, Francis Uzoho is expected to return in goal, while feelers from camp suggest that Leon Balogun will most likely be benched for Kenneth Omeruo to pair William Troost-Ekong in central defence.

Wilfred Ndidi, who missed the last game against South Africa due to suspension, Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi are also all expected to start

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates from the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.

Kickoff is 4 p.m.


Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.