INEC announces dates for collation of results in Rivers governorship election

Rivers state on map
Rivers state on map

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has outlined activities and timeline to resolve the electoral logjam in Rivers State.

An INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, disclosed this at a press briefing at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, the activities began on the March 19 when the commission had engagements with major actors.

This will be followed by an inter-agency meeting between the commission and other relevant agencies on March 29, in Rivers State.

On March 30, the commission said it will have a meeting with critical actors after which the headquarters of the commission will release a guideline for the continuation of the process.

Revalidation of observers, the commission said, will be done simultaneously in Abuja and Rivers State between March 25 and March 31.

From April 2 to April 5, INEC will resume the collation of results in the state.

The commission also said April 13 has been set should there be a need for a supplementary election after which declaration of the final results would be made between April 13 and 15.

The issuance of the certificate of return will be done on April 19.

The collation of the results for the election held on March 9 was suspended due to violence allegedly carried out by soldiers and armed thugs.

More details soon.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.