Four states Atiku claims were ‘stolen’ from him during 2019 polls

An opposition presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, claims he won in four of the states that the electoral commission, INEC, declared were won by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Mr Abubakar stated this in his “state to state computation” contained in his electoral petition filed earlier this week.
The states Mr Abubakar is laying claim to are Kogi, Kaduna, Gombe and Niger.
Backstory
On February 27, INEC declared that Mr Buhari won the election in 19 states with a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat Mr Abubakar, who won the election in 18 states including the FCT. Mr Abubakar polled 11,262,978 votes.
The margin of victory was 3,928,869 votes
Mr Abubakar is challenging the result in court. PREMIUM TIMES On Monday reported how he gathered lawyers at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja to prove his case.
In his petition, Mr Abubakar claimed that from the INEC server “state to state computation”, he polled 18,356,732 votes to defeat Mr Buhari whom he said scored 16,741,430 votes with a margin of 1,615,302 votes.
His petition also claims he won 21 states, excluding the results from Rivers State, which he said was not available on INEC’s server as at February 25, when the computation was made.
He claims that Mr Buhari only won the election in 15 states.
Claim, counter-claim
According to the results announced by INEC, the states Mr Buhari won are Bauchi, Borno, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara.
Mr Abubakar won in Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba and the FCT.
Mr Abubakar now claims he won the electoral tussle in Gombe, Niger, Kogi and Kaduna states.
INEC official results
Kogi
Mr Buhari: 285,894
Mr Abubakar: 218,207
The State Collation Officer, Michael Adikwu
Gombe
Mr Buhari: 403,961
Mr Abubakar: 138,484
The State Collation Officer, Kyari Mohammed.
Kaduna
Mr Buhari: 993,445
Mr Abubakar: 649,612.
The State Collation Officer, Bello Shehu
Niger
Mr Abubakar: 218,052
Mr Buhari: 612,371
The State Collation Officer, Angela Mary
Mr Abubakar’s claims
Kogi
Mr Abubakar: 504,308
Mr Buhari: 431,479
Gombe
Mr Abubakar: 684,077
Mr Buhari: 115,225
Kaduna
Mr Abubakar: 961,143
Mr Buhari: 469,002
Niger
Mr Abubakar: 576,308
Mr Buhari: 504,218
In his petition, Mr Abubakar also states other reasons why he believes he should either be declared the winner of the election or the election be cancelled. He will now have to prove his case at the tribunal.