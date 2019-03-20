Presidential Election: The real number of votes I scored in each state – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, Benue
Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in the just-completed presidential election has given a breakdown of the number of votes he believed he scored in each of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory as opposed to that which was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Abubakar released the figures in his petition against the outcome of the election filed on Monday, which challenges the declaration of Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the election.

On February 27, INEC declared that Mr Buhari won the election in 19 states with a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat Mr Abubakar, who won the election in 18 states polling a total of 11,262,978 votes.

However, in this petition, Mr Abubakar claimed that the “true, actual and correct” results upon state by state computation pitched him as the winner in 21 states, excluding the results from Rivers State, which he said was not available on INEC’s server as at February 25, when the computation was made. He, thus, claims that Mr Buhari only won the election in 15 states.

Mr Abubakar said the “state to state computation” showed that he polled a total of 18,356,732 votes to defeat Mr Buhari whom he said scored 16,741,430 votes.

“The 1st Respondent wrongly and unlawfully credited the 2nd Respondent with votes which were not valid or lawful votes at various stages of the election, namely, at the polling units, the ward collating centres, local government collating centres and the State collating centres, with the result that the 2nd Respondent was wrongly returned when the said 2nd Respondent did not score majority of lawful votes,” he wrote.

“The Petitioners shall also call evidence of statisticians forensic examiners and finger-print experts at the hearing of the Petition to establish that the scores credited the 2nd Respondent were not the product of actual votes validly cast at the polling units. The Petitioners plead and shall rely on electronic video recordings, newspaper reports, photographs and photographic images of several infractions of the electoral process by the Respondents.

“The Petitioners plead, state and contend that from the data in the 1st Respondent’s Server, as between the 1st Petitioner and the 2nd Respondent, the true, actual and correct results upon a State to State computation are as reflected under the scores of the1st Petitioner and the 2nd Respondent,” he added.

The APC has since reacted to Mr Abubakar’s petition saying he and the PDP were suffering from hallucinations after the election defeat.

“Judging by Atiku and PDP’s recent utterances and actions, it is now clear that they have slipped into severe depression and post-defeat hallucination that have left many Nigerians questioning their current state of mind,” the ruling party said in a statement on Wednesday.

Below is the number of votes Mr Abubakar claims he and Mr Buhari actually won in each state:
StateRegistered VotersAccredited Voters (Actual)Atiku AbubakarMuhammadu Buhari
ABIA1932892853050664659198391
ADAMAWA1973083815680646080169600
AKWA IBOM2119727925370587431337939
ANAMBRA24479961157378823668333710
BAUCHI24628431041418187668854037
BAYELSA923182466264332618133646
BENUE2480131670252529970140282
BORNO23159561131496281897849599
CROSS RIVER1527289690890572970118670
DELTA284527487757277836999203
EBONYI1459933857608565762291846
EDO22105341212781677937534844
EKITI909967373263154032219231
ENUGU1944016965940698119267821
FCT1344856786151419724366427
GOMBE1394393799302684077115225
IMO2272293909428485627423801
JIGAWA21111061084753539522545231
KADUNA39324921430145961143469002
KANO545774720681405228891545251
KATSINA323023017158361602031555633
KEBBI18062311074456493341581115
KOGI1646350935787504308431479
KWARA1406457732816353173379643
LAGOS6570291252620311032971422906
NASARAWA1617786726691344421382270
NIGER23900351080526576308504218
OGUN2375003920198438099482099
ONDO1822346818215451779366436
OSUN1680498685033337359347674
OYO29341071000608527873472735
PLATEAU2480455421299273031148268
RIVERS3215273**************************
SOKOTO19031661169303552172617131
TARABA1777105630769442380188389
YOBE1365913750745306841443904
ZAMFARA1717128792796379022413774
TOTAL84004084350981621835673216741430

