Gunmen kill DPO, pregnant sergeant, two other police officers

Some armed men on Tuesday attacked a police station in Edo State, South-south Nigeria, killing a divisional police officer (DPO) and three other police officers.

A pregnant police officer was among those killed in the attack which occurred at Afuze, in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Nwabuzor said the armed men, about 10 of them, stormed the police station at about 8 p.m. and shot at the DPO, a superintendent of police.

“The woman police sergeant that was killed was about seven months pregnant,” Mr Nwabuzor said.

The police spokesperson said another female officer, a constable, who had spent less than six months in the police, and a police inspector were among the victims.

He said the armed men apart from shooting at police officers also threw bombs into the police station and set ablaze police vehicles.

The armed men also attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the area, the police said.

The police said no life was lost in the attack at INEC office.

The police are investigating the incident. Nobody has been arrested so far, the police said.

Meanwhile, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has condemned the attack on the police in the state.

Mr Obaseki, who visited the scene of the attack on Wednesday, said, “We have not gotten this lawless in Edo State, that people can go to the extent of attacking police officers at their station.

“I have ordered the release of all the resources required to apprehend and bring the culprits face-to-face with justice.”

Governor Obaseki condoled with the families of the deceased and promised that the government would stand by them.

The governor also ordered the immediate refurbishment of the police facility destroyed in the attack.