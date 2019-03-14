Kano Governorship: Ganduje’s aide resigns, joins PDP

Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.
About a week before Governor Abdullahi Ganduje knows his electoral fate, one of his aides has deserted him.

Mr Ganduje’s senior special assistant on urban beautification, Hashim Dungurawa, resigned his appointment on Wednesday.

He tendered his resignation to the secretary to the governor’s office, Usman Alhaji, but did not state any reason for the resignation in the letter.

“I am writing this letter to formally inform you of my resignation from the office of the SSA Voluntarily, and I thank you for the opportunity given me to serve under your office as SSA,” the politician wrote.

Mr Dungurawa would later tell journalists he was defecting to the camp of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Kano.

The PDP governorship candidate in Kano, Abba Yusuf, was ahead of Mr Ganduje of the APC before last Saturday’s election was declared inconclusive.

Mr Yusuf was leading with about 26,000 votes which were less than the about 128,559 cancelled votes in the state.

A supplementary election will now hold in the affected polling units in Kano on March 23, same as in five other states.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Mr Dungurawa told journalists in Kano that he is joining PDP, saying even Mr Ganduje was Mr Kwankwaso’s disciple.

The Kano governor was the deputy to Mr Kwankwaso when the latter was Kano governor. They fell out after Mr Ganduje became the governor of Kano.

