Lagos Building Collapse: Tension as residents insist more victims still trapped

A child being rescued from the scene of a building, which collapsed at Itafaji on the Lagos Island on Wednesday (13/3/19). 02149/13/3/2019Kayode Oladapo/JAU/BJO/NAN
A child being rescued from the scene of a building, which collapsed at Itafaji on the Lagos Island on Wednesday (13/3/19). 02149/13/3/2019Kayode Oladapo/JAU/BJO/NAN

Tension is currently on the rise in the Ita Faji area of Lagos as residents claim there are still victims trapped in the building that collapsed in the area Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the building caved in and killed many people, among them school children, with many others injured.

When PREMIUM TINES arrived the area Thursday morning, rescue operations had reached its crescendo with many residents saying more people are still trapped in the building.

Some rescue operations officials who declined to have their name in print told PREMIUM TIMES the last victim was brought out around 3:00 a.m.

“We worked here over the night but it appears there are no more victims trapped in there,” one of them said.

As at Thursday morning, the General Manager of the Lagos emergency agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, was at the scene fielding questions from reporters. It is however still unclear the actual number of survivors and dead bodies recovered from the building.

Some officials said the figures would not be announced until the operations reached a conclusion.

There was however tension around 9:00 a.m. Thursday as the rescue team has found no more trapped victims since the last person recovered.

Residents feared the rescue operations may be brought to an end with many other victims yet to be found.

A resident, Hajara, told PREMIUM TIMES her neighbour has three children trapped in the building and none has been found among rescued victims.

“This is unfair. My neighbour has three children in the building, none has been found. We hear rescuers are saying there are no more victims and they may leave soon. Many are still trapped there,” she said in Yoruba.

Some youth were also heard screaming that they would protest if the rescue operations were brought to an end as there are more people in the building.

The rescue operations were, however, still ongoing at the time of this report.

Details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.