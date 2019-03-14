Lagos Building Collapse: Tension as residents insist more victims still trapped

Related News

Tension is currently on the rise in the Ita Faji area of Lagos as residents claim there are still victims trapped in the building that collapsed in the area Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the building caved in and killed many people, among them school children, with many others injured.

When PREMIUM TINES arrived the area Thursday morning, rescue operations had reached its crescendo with many residents saying more people are still trapped in the building.

Some rescue operations officials who declined to have their name in print told PREMIUM TIMES the last victim was brought out around 3:00 a.m.

“We worked here over the night but it appears there are no more victims trapped in there,” one of them said.

As at Thursday morning, the General Manager of the Lagos emergency agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, was at the scene fielding questions from reporters. It is however still unclear the actual number of survivors and dead bodies recovered from the building.

Some officials said the figures would not be announced until the operations reached a conclusion.

There was however tension around 9:00 a.m. Thursday as the rescue team has found no more trapped victims since the last person recovered.

Residents feared the rescue operations may be brought to an end with many other victims yet to be found.

A resident, Hajara, told PREMIUM TIMES her neighbour has three children trapped in the building and none has been found among rescued victims.

“This is unfair. My neighbour has three children in the building, none has been found. We hear rescuers are saying there are no more victims and they may leave soon. Many are still trapped there,” she said in Yoruba.

Some youth were also heard screaming that they would protest if the rescue operations were brought to an end as there are more people in the building.

The rescue operations were, however, still ongoing at the time of this report.

Details later…