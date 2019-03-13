Nigeria bans Boeing 737 Max 8 over Ethiopia crash

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

The Nigerian government has banned Boeing’s 737 Max 8 aircraft from operating in its airspace.

The decision was announced by the Minister of Aviation (State), Hadi Sirika, at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which held Wednesday in Abuja.

The meeting was chaired by President the Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, Mr Sirika said the decision follows the recent crash involving the aircraft type owned by Ethiopian Airline.

The crash killed all 157 persons on board on Sunday morning. The flight was heading for Nairobi, Kenya.

The Ethiopian crash occurred about five months after Indonesia’s Lion Air-operated Boeing 737 Max also crashed into sea killing all on board after taking off.

Mr Sirika said he had earlier tweeted that there was no cause for alarm as no operator in Nigeria was using the type of airplane.

He said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has already issued an advisory statement saying “that nobody should fly out of Nigeria or into Nigeria using the 737 Max pending the determination of the actual cause of the crash in Ethiopia and also pending the outcome of the response of the manufacturer themselves which is Messrs Boeing”.

The minister said regardless of the enormous safety records of the 737, it has caused concern for the world of aviation.

“We have issued directives that no operators with 737 (8) or (9) should operate into or out of our airports,” he said.

The decision by Nigerian government follows a similar decision taken by several other countries.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.