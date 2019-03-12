UPDATED: Inconclusive Elections: INEC announces date for supplementary polls

Voting commence in Oshogbo. Aged people allowed to vote first.
File: An elderly woman casting her vote in Osun State during the 2018 September Governorship election

The electoral commission, INEC, has announced March 23 for supplementary elections in states and constituencies where elections were declared inconclusive.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how governorship elections were declared inconclusive in six states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto.

The governorship race in each of those six states is between Nigeria’s two largest parties, APC and PDP.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, said the supplementary elections will also be held for inconclusive state assembly elections.
The commission said there were several reason for declaring these elections inconclusive. These include discontinuation of use of the smart card readers, the failure to deploy them, over-voting, widespread disruption in polling units and the margin of lead principle.

In the affected states, the commission declared that the margin of lead was less than the cancelled votes.

In compliance with the Margin of Lead Principle derived from Sections 26 and 53 of the Electoral Act mm (as amended) and paragraph 41(e) and 43(b) of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines, the outcome of these elections could not be determined without conducting polls in the affected polling units, the commission said.

The commission promised to make available details of the constituencies including number of polling units and registered voters, on its website on Wednesday March 13.

Furthermore, the commission said it has also considered a report submitted by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bauchi State and seen the need to investigate further.

Collation was disrupted at the Tafawa Balewa LGA collation centre, Bauchi State leading to the cancellation of results for the entire local government.

“The Commission found that there are issues that need further investigation and has set up a team led by a National Commissioner to resolve them,” INEC said.

