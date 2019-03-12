APC, PDP, seven other parties to constitute 9th House of Reps

Related News

Going by the official list of members-elect for the 9th House of Representatives assembly, a total of nine political parties will have representatives in the chamber.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday released a list of members of the National Assembly elected for the ninth assembly.

While the commission has already declared winners for majority of the seats, a total number of 20 seats are yet to be determined due to inconclusive elections.

Out of the 360 seats in the house, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the majority seats with a total of 211 members.

The APC is closely followed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which has a total of 111 members, so far.

The ratio of the PDP to the APC is close to what is obtained in the present 8th assembly.

Other parties that will be represented are All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) – six, Action Democratic Congress (ADC) – three, Action Alliance (AA) – two and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) – two members.

African Democratic Party (ADP), Allied People’s Movement (APM) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) won a seat, each.

Out of the over 300 seats declared so far, only 10 are women.

See full list below:

2019-NATIONAL-ASSEMBLY-RESULT-HOUSE-OF-REPS (1)