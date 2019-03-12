BREAKING: INEC declares PDP’s Governor Ishaku winner of Taraba governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Darius Ishaku, as the winner of the 2019 governorship election held on Saturday in Taraba State.
The Returning Officer for the election, Shehu Iya, at about 3.50 a.m. Tuesday at the INEC office in Jalingo pronounced Mr Ishiaku, who is the incumbent governor, as the winner having satisfied the requirement of the law.
Mr Iya, a professor at the Modibo Adama University, Yola, announced that the PDP scored a total vote of 520, 433 while the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded 362, 735 across the 16 LGAs.
The PDP has never lost a governorship election in Taraba State since 1999.
According to the breakdown of the results from the 16 LGAs, the PDP won 12 LGAs while the APC candidate, Sani Danladi claimed victory in the four other LGAs.
PDP’s biggest tally was recorded in Wukari LGA where the party pulled a total of 92,527 while the APC had 34,995 votes
The PDP also had it nice in Takum LGA where the present governor hails from as they recorded 50,562 votes compared to APC’s 14,014.
For the APC, their biggest win was in Jalingo LGA where the party got 58,511 compared to the PDP’s 31,917
Before the declaration of results, Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant to the Taraba State Governor on Media and Publicity told PREMIUM TIMES that his principal had been preparing for the just concluded election since his first day in office
“It is an election we are well-prepared for, the governor started preparing for this election right from his first day in office by working very hard to make his re-election as easy as possible…” he said
In all, the Total Registered Voters for Saturday’s election was 1, 777, 105 while the Total Accredited Voters were 931539.
The valid votes from Saturday’s polls were 909,716 and the total votes cast was 925320.
The rejected votes across the 16 LGAs were 15604.
Final Results of the 16 LGAs released
1) GASSOL L G A
APC: 46,385
PDP: 28,181
UDP: 1577
2) Zing LGA
APC: 7105
PDP: 31,619
UDP: 699
3) ARDO-KOLA LGA
APC: 19,617
PDP: 22,208
UDP: 576
4) YORRO LGA
APC: 6,712
PDP: 16,278
UDP: 725
5) LAU LGA
APC; 12,542
PDP; 20,881
UDP 659
6) USSA LGA
APC: 10,209
PDP: 20,567
UDP: 1,795
7) TAKUM L G A
APC: 14,014
PDP: 50,562
UDP: 1676
8) GASHAKA L G A
APC:10,746
PDP: 12,592
UDP: 505
9) JALINGO L G A
APC: 58,511
PDP: 31,917
UDP: 1698
10) BALI L G A
APC: 31,357
PDP: 34,744
UDP: 476
11) IBI L G A
APC: 18,616
PDP: 13,630
UDP: 253
12) DONGA L G A
APC: 13,707
PDP: 42,696
UDP: 1834
13) Wukari LGA
APC: 34,995
PDP: 92,527
UDP: 1638
14. Kurmi LGA
APC: 3815
PDP: 28,519
UDP: 595
15. Karim Lamido LGA
APC: 44, 480
PDP: 34, 892
UDP : 1327
16. Sardauna
APC: 29, 924
PDP: 38, 618
UDP: 256