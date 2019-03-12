BREAKING: INEC declares PDP’s Governor Ishaku winner of Taraba governorship election

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Darius Ishaku, as the winner of the 2019 governorship election held on Saturday in Taraba State.

The Returning Officer for the election, Shehu Iya, at about 3.50 a.m. Tuesday at the INEC office in Jalingo pronounced Mr Ishiaku, who is the incumbent governor, as the winner having satisfied the requirement of the law.

Mr Iya, a professor at the Modibo Adama University, Yola, announced that the PDP scored a total vote of 520, 433 while the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded 362, 735 across the 16 LGAs.

The PDP has never lost a governorship election in Taraba State since 1999.

According to the breakdown of the results from the 16 LGAs, the PDP won 12 LGAs while the APC candidate, Sani Danladi claimed victory in the four other LGAs.

PDP’s biggest tally was recorded in Wukari LGA where the party pulled a total of 92,527 while the APC had 34,995 votes

The PDP also had it nice in Takum LGA where the present governor hails from as they recorded 50,562 votes compared to APC’s 14,014.

For the APC, their biggest win was in Jalingo LGA where the party got 58,511 compared to the PDP’s 31,917

Before the declaration of results, Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant to the Taraba State Governor on Media and Publicity told PREMIUM TIMES that his principal had been preparing for the just concluded election since his first day in office

“It is an election we are well-prepared for, the governor started preparing for this election right from his first day in office by working very hard to make his re-election as easy as possible…” he said

In all, the Total Registered Voters for Saturday’s election was 1, 777, 105 while the Total Accredited Voters were 931539.

The valid votes from Saturday’s polls were 909,716 and the total votes cast was 925320.

The rejected votes across the 16 LGAs were 15604.

Final Results of the 16 LGAs released

1) GASSOL L G A

APC: 46,385

PDP: 28,181

UDP: 1577

2) Zing LGA

APC: 7105

PDP: 31,619

UDP: 699

3) ARDO-KOLA LGA

APC: 19,617

PDP: 22,208

UDP: 576

4) YORRO LGA

APC: 6,712

PDP: 16,278

UDP: 725

5) LAU LGA

APC; 12,542

PDP; 20,881

UDP 659

6) USSA LGA

APC: 10,209

PDP: 20,567

UDP: 1,795

7) TAKUM L G A

APC: 14,014

PDP: 50,562

UDP: 1676

8) GASHAKA L G A

APC:10,746

PDP: 12,592

UDP: 505

9) JALINGO L G A

APC: 58,511

PDP: 31,917

UDP: 1698

10) BALI L G A

APC: 31,357

PDP: 34,744

UDP: 476

11) IBI L G A

APC: 18,616

PDP: 13,630

UDP: 253

12) DONGA L G A

APC: 13,707

PDP: 42,696

UDP: 1834

13) Wukari LGA

APC: 34,995

PDP: 92,527

UDP: 1638

14. Kurmi LGA

APC: 3815

PDP: 28,519

UDP: 595

15. Karim Lamido LGA

APC: 44, 480

PDP: 34, 892

UDP : 1327

16. Sardauna

APC: 29, 924

PDP: 38, 618

UDP: 256