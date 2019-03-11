BREAKING: PDP’s Ihedioha wins Imo governorship election

Related News

A former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has been declared winner of the governorship election in Imo State.

He polled 273,404 ahead of his closest rival and candidate of the Action Alliance, Uche Nwosu, who polled a total of 190,364.

Mr Nwosu is the son in-law of Governor Rochas Okorocha who strongly backed his candidacy.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Ararume came third ahead of Hope Uzondima of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The former polled 114, 676 while the latter polled 96,458.

The candidate of Accord and Mr. Okorocha’s predecessor, Ikedi Ohakim, came distant fifth on the log with 6,846 votes.

Announcing the results of the election at about 12 midnight on Monday, the state’s returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Umundike, Abia State, Francis Atunta, gave the total registered voters across the state’s 27 local government areas as

2,221,008 and the total accredited voters as 823,743.

He said a total of 25,130 votes were cancelled across the state with total valid votes as 714,355 while the total votes cast is 739,485.

A total of 70 candidates representing various political parties took part in the election.

Ahead of the official announcement of the result, tension had heightened across the state with the supporters of AA and PDP threatening to unleash violence on the state if their candidates do not win.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the disruption of the collation by the agent of the PDP, Uche Onyeagocha and two associates of Governor Okorocha, Steve Asinobi and Paschal Onwukaike.

While announcing the winner, Mr Atunta thanked the electoral officials, security agents and the media for their support and cooperation.