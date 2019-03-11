JUST IN: All 44 Kano LG results in, PDP wins majority votes

Related News

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the governorship election in Nasarawa Local Government Area, the only local government that delayed the final announcement of governorship election result in the state.

After collation of results from 10 wards of the local government, PDP scored 54,349 votes while the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 34,297 votes.

Based on the results collated at the state collation centre, the PDP, which had earlier polled 960,004 votes from 43 local governments now has a total of 1,014,353 votes.

The APC which had polled 953,522 votes from 43 local government areas now has 987,819 votes.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state, Riskuwa Shehu, had ordered for fresh collation of results from the wards in Nasarawa local government after the local government collation centre was attacked and the main result sheet was torn.

However, only results from 10 out of the 11 local governments were collated before the process was disrupted. As a result, it is the result of the 10 local governments already collated that were regenerated at the state collation office.

The results from Gama ward was, therefore, not included.

Also, the state collation officer, Bello Shehu, a professor, said that after final collation, he will look at the number of cancelled votes and the margin of difference between the two leading candidates. This will determine if the PDP candidate will be declared the winner or if the election will be declared inconclusive.