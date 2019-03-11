Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Benue State governorship election inconclusive.

INEC said its decision was based on statistics it gave that 121,011 electorates were either not able to vote or election did not hold in their areas.

Making the declaration, the state returning officer, Sebastian Maimako, however, announced that Samuel Ortom of the PDP scored the highest number of votes of 410,576.

He was closely followed by Emmanuel Jime of the APC who polled a total number of 329,022 votes.

Find details of the results below:

BENUE STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OJU

APC – 19,061

PDP – 13,110

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OBI

APC- 9,696

PDP – 9,055

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER WEST

APC – 7,292

PDP – 14,375

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OGBADIGBO

APC – 9,018

PDP – 8,518

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER EAST

APC – 14,582

PDP – 19,596

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – USHONGO

APC – 14,589

PDP – 22,351

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OHIMINI

APC – 8,470

PDP – 7,304

LOCAL GOVERNMENT- AGATU

APC – 7,538

PDP – 9,935

LOCAL GOVERNMENT- APA

APC – 8,460

PDP – 8,429

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OTUKPO

APC – 21,530

PDP – 12,903

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – TARKA

APC – 16,919

PDP – 2,975

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – UKUM

APC – 11,725

PDP – 22,540

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KATSINA-ALA

APC – 21,614

PDP – 17,980

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – ADO

APC – 7,711

PDP – 7,258

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GUMA

APC – 8,869

PDP – 28,479

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GBOKO

APC – 28,540

PDP – 36,186

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – MAKURDI

APC – 35,967

PDP – 29,232

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – LOGO

APC – 4,552

PDP – 30,152

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – BURUKU

APC – 13,215

PDP – 29,141

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OKPOKWU

APC – 8,372

PDP – 8,297

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KWANDE

APC – 22,783

PDP – 29,048

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – VANDEIKIYA

APC – 18,579

PDP – 27,124

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KONSHISHA

APC – 9,940

PDP – 16,588

FINAL RESULT FROM 23 LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

APC – 329,022

PDP – 410,576

Margin – 81,554

Areas where elections were not held or cancelled – 121,011

Valid – 790,102

Rejected – 14,560

Vote cast – 804,662

Reg voters – 2,480,131

Accredited – 816,969