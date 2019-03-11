The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Benue State governorship election inconclusive.
INEC said its decision was based on statistics it gave that 121,011 electorates were either not able to vote or election did not hold in their areas.
Making the declaration, the state returning officer, Sebastian Maimako, however, announced that Samuel Ortom of the PDP scored the highest number of votes of 410,576.
He was closely followed by Emmanuel Jime of the APC who polled a total number of 329,022 votes.
Find details of the results below:
BENUE STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OJU
APC – 19,061
PDP – 13,110
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OBI
APC- 9,696
PDP – 9,055
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER WEST
APC – 7,292
PDP – 14,375
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OGBADIGBO
APC – 9,018
PDP – 8,518
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER EAST
APC – 14,582
PDP – 19,596
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – USHONGO
APC – 14,589
PDP – 22,351
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OHIMINI
APC – 8,470
PDP – 7,304
LOCAL GOVERNMENT- AGATU
APC – 7,538
PDP – 9,935
LOCAL GOVERNMENT- APA
APC – 8,460
PDP – 8,429
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OTUKPO
APC – 21,530
PDP – 12,903
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – TARKA
APC – 16,919
PDP – 2,975
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – UKUM
APC – 11,725
PDP – 22,540
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KATSINA-ALA
APC – 21,614
PDP – 17,980
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – ADO
APC – 7,711
PDP – 7,258
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GUMA
APC – 8,869
PDP – 28,479
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GBOKO
APC – 28,540
PDP – 36,186
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – MAKURDI
APC – 35,967
PDP – 29,232
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – LOGO
APC – 4,552
PDP – 30,152
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – BURUKU
APC – 13,215
PDP – 29,141
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OKPOKWU
APC – 8,372
PDP – 8,297
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KWANDE
APC – 22,783
PDP – 29,048
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – VANDEIKIYA
APC – 18,579
PDP – 27,124
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KONSHISHA
APC – 9,940
PDP – 16,588
FINAL RESULT FROM 23 LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
APC – 329,022
PDP – 410,576
Margin – 81,554
Areas where elections were not held or cancelled – 121,011
Valid – 790,102
Rejected – 14,560
Vote cast – 804,662
Reg voters – 2,480,131
Accredited – 816,969