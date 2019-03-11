Police arrest Kano Deputy Governor as PDP leads after 43 local govts

Police officers on duty at Kano State collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have arrested the state’s deputy governor, Nasir Gawuna, and the commissioner in charge of local government and chieftaincy affairs, Sule Garo.

The two top officials were arrested some minutes after 2 a.m. Monday after they arrived the venue of the state collation centre and began to disrupt the process.

Their actions led to a halt in the announcement of results at the centre after some youth suspected to be supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tried to attack the two officials.

The police are expected to later release Mr Gawuna without charges as he enjoys constitutional immunity from prosecution based on the office he holds.

As at the time of their arrest, results from 43 of Kano’s 44 local governments had been announced and the PDP candidate, Abba Yusuf, was leading the incumbent Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While the PDP candidate has so far scored 960,004 votes, Mr Ganduje of the APC has 953,522 votes.

See results so far announced

Bbebeji LGA
APC – 17,418
PDP – 18, 533

Madobi LGA
APC – 24,491
PDP – 24, 309

Makoda LGA
APC – 22,788
PDP – 9,253

Kunchi LGA
APC – 16,157
PDP – 13,171

Karaye LGA
APC – 18,770
PDP – 17, 163

Kibiya LGA
APC – 15,760
PDP- 17373

Albasu LGA
APC- 25,358
PDP – 18,401

Garko LGA
APC – 16,952
PDP – 12,295

Bunkure LGA
APC – 20,407
PDP – 20,222

Rano LGA
APC – 16,694
PDP – 14,892

Danbatta LGA
APC – 24,686
PDP – 18,696

Bagwai LGA
APC- 20,768
PDP- 18,511

Tsanyawa LGA
APC -21,972
PDP -11,501

Tofa LGA
APC – 17,506
PDP – 13,885

Gwarzo LGA
APC – 27,015
PDP – 24,773

Gabasawa LGA
APC – 18,215
PDP – 14,679

Shanono LGA
APC – 20,691
PDP – 14,503

Kabo LGA
APC – 27,522
PDP – 16,233

Sumaila LGA
APC – 23,934
PDP – 16,606

Ajingi LGA
APC – 17,711
PDP – 14,585

Gezawa LGA
APC – 20,642
PDP – 24,151

Bichi LGA
APC – 31,958
PDP – 27,644

Warawa LGA
APC – 14,599
PDP – 15,114

Kiru LGA
APC – 28,765
PDP – 27,868

Rimingado LGA
APC – 19,453
PDP – 13,777

Gwale LGA
APC – 23,871
PDP – 41,591

Wudil LGA
APC – 18,589
PDP – 18,220

TudunWada LGA
APC – 27,917
PDP – 21,556

Doguwa LGA
APC – 20,696
PDP – 12,642

Dawakin Kudu LGA
APC – 25,657
PDP – 30,901

Minjibir LGA
APC – 17,707
PDP – 17,952

Garun Malam LGA
APC – 14,765
PDP – 14,446

Tarauni LGA
APC – 21,734
PDP – 35,314

Gaya LGA
APC- 19,202
PDP – 18,090

Rogo LGA
APC – 23,859
PDP – 27,342

Ungogo LGA
APC – 26,843
PDP – 42,241

Dawakin Tofa LGA
APC- 32,945
PDP- 17,418

Kura LGA
APC – 22,390
PDP – 24,410

Kumbotso LGA
APC- 24,751
PDP 40,417

Kano Municipal
APC – 32,394
PDP – 57,781

Takai LGA
APC – 19,070
PDP – 14,119

DalaLGA
APC – 32,530
PDP – 60,082

Fagge LGA
APC – 18,370
PDP – 27,344

