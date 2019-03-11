Police arrest Kano Deputy Governor as PDP leads after 43 local govts

Related News

Police officers on duty at Kano State collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have arrested the state’s deputy governor, Nasir Gawuna, and the commissioner in charge of local government and chieftaincy affairs, Sule Garo.

The two top officials were arrested some minutes after 2 a.m. Monday after they arrived the venue of the state collation centre and began to disrupt the process.

Their actions led to a halt in the announcement of results at the centre after some youth suspected to be supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tried to attack the two officials.

The police are expected to later release Mr Gawuna without charges as he enjoys constitutional immunity from prosecution based on the office he holds.

As at the time of their arrest, results from 43 of Kano’s 44 local governments had been announced and the PDP candidate, Abba Yusuf, was leading the incumbent Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While the PDP candidate has so far scored 960,004 votes, Mr Ganduje of the APC has 953,522 votes.

See results so far announced

Bbebeji LGA

APC – 17,418

PDP – 18, 533

Madobi LGA

APC – 24,491

PDP – 24, 309

Makoda LGA

APC – 22,788

PDP – 9,253

Kunchi LGA

APC – 16,157

PDP – 13,171

Karaye LGA

APC – 18,770

PDP – 17, 163

Kibiya LGA

APC – 15,760

PDP- 17373

Albasu LGA

APC- 25,358

PDP – 18,401

Garko LGA

APC – 16,952

PDP – 12,295

Bunkure LGA

APC – 20,407

PDP – 20,222

Rano LGA

APC – 16,694

PDP – 14,892

Danbatta LGA

APC – 24,686

PDP – 18,696

Bagwai LGA

APC- 20,768

PDP- 18,511

Tsanyawa LGA

APC -21,972

PDP -11,501

Tofa LGA

APC – 17,506

PDP – 13,885

Gwarzo LGA

APC – 27,015

PDP – 24,773

Gabasawa LGA

APC – 18,215

PDP – 14,679

Shanono LGA

APC – 20,691

PDP – 14,503

Kabo LGA

APC – 27,522

PDP – 16,233

Sumaila LGA

APC – 23,934

PDP – 16,606

Ajingi LGA

APC – 17,711

PDP – 14,585

Gezawa LGA

APC – 20,642

PDP – 24,151

Bichi LGA

APC – 31,958

PDP – 27,644

Warawa LGA

APC – 14,599

PDP – 15,114

Kiru LGA

APC – 28,765

PDP – 27,868

Rimingado LGA

APC – 19,453

PDP – 13,777

Gwale LGA

APC – 23,871

PDP – 41,591

Wudil LGA

APC – 18,589

PDP – 18,220

TudunWada LGA

APC – 27,917

PDP – 21,556

Doguwa LGA

APC – 20,696

PDP – 12,642

Dawakin Kudu LGA

APC – 25,657

PDP – 30,901

Minjibir LGA

APC – 17,707

PDP – 17,952

Garun Malam LGA

APC – 14,765

PDP – 14,446

Tarauni LGA

APC – 21,734

PDP – 35,314

Gaya LGA

APC- 19,202

PDP – 18,090

Rogo LGA

APC – 23,859

PDP – 27,342

Ungogo LGA

APC – 26,843

PDP – 42,241

Dawakin Tofa LGA

APC- 32,945

PDP- 17,418

Kura LGA

APC – 22,390

PDP – 24,410

Kumbotso LGA

APC- 24,751

PDP 40,417

Kano Municipal

APC – 32,394

PDP – 57,781

Takai LGA

APC – 19,070

PDP – 14,119

DalaLGA

APC – 32,530

PDP – 60,082

Fagge LGA

APC – 18,370

PDP – 27,344