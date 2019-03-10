PDP women protest at INEC office in Niger

Related News

Some female members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday evening protested at the INEC headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

The women alleged that the governorship election on Saturday had been tampered with and would not agree with the results being collated.

Umar Nasko was the candidate of the PDP in the governorship election while Governor Abubakar Sani Bello flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The results of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections are yet to be officially declared.

The spokesperson of the protesters, Talatu Sauka, said, ” the reason for this protest is the result being collated, we do not agree to it.

“Most of the women and youth, who voted in Chanchaga local Government, we are here and we are not agreeing to it, because it is not possible for there to be an election in 25 local government and PDP does not have one.

“Nasko has made all efforts and he has those that love him in Niger State.

“The result is rubbish and as far we are concerned, we are protesting; it’s never possible.

She added, “We are saying the election is a scam.

“If nothing is done, God will do his own and intervene for us. We are protesting and raising our voice as women,” Ms Sauka said.

“We are calling on Tanko Beji (PDP chairman of the state) not to sign the collated results but we are not accusing him of collaborating with APC.

“We do not agree with the result and should not sign. But if he goes ahead to sign, we are still going to make our case,” she added.