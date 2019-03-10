BREAKING: INEC suspends all electoral processes in Rivers

Ballot boxes used to illustrate the story.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the ongoing electoral process in Rivers State.

The commission made the announcement in a press statement signed by the National Commission and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, and published on its official Twitter handle.

“Based on reports from our officials in the field, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has determined that there has been widespread disruption of elections conducted on the 9th day of March 2019 in Rivers state.

“These initial reports suggest that violence occurred in a substantial number of polling units and collation centres, staff have been taken hostage and materials including result sheets have either been seized or destroyed by unauthorized persons.

“In addition, safety of our staff appears to be in jeopardy all over the state and the commission is concerned about the credibility of the process,” INEC said.

The commission noted that following the meeting held today, all electoral processes in the state has been suspended until further notice.

Details later…

