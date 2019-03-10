NigeriaDecides2019: Official Governorship Results (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

A day after millions of Nigerians voted across the country, the official results for the governorship elections are being announced.

Millions of Nigerians on Saturday trooped out to vote in their sixth general governorship and state assembly elections since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

The governorship elections took place in only 29 states as there were no elections in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra and Osun because the tenures of their governors are yet to expire.

The elections are being contested by 1,158 governorship candidates across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier presented results from the various polling units, wards and local government across the country.

———–





———–