Sokoto Governorship: Tambuwal in early lead; wins 5 of 6 LGAs

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is coasting home to victory in the results of the governorship elections announced thus far in the state Sunday afternoon.

Mr Tambuwal, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won five of the six local governments results announced in the state.

The governor is contesting against his closest rival, Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Mr Aliyu has won one local government thus far.

The APC candidate is the anointed candidate of a two-time governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko. Mr Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North in the Nigerian Senate, won re-election in penultimate Saturday’s National Assembly election held in the state.

In the results of the six local governments declared Sunday afternoon at the Sultan Maccido Institute Collation Centre, Mr Tambuwal won in Bodinga, Binji, Silame, Kware, Tureta. His closest rival, Mr Ahmed won in Rabah Local Government Area.

A breakdown of the results shows that in Rabah LGA, the APC candidate polled 16, 535 while the PDP polled 13,232. Mr Ahmed won the local government.

But in Kware, APC polled 19,001 votes but the PDP polled 20, 111 votes.

Similarly, in Binji, the PDP polled 12, 367 votes to win ahead of the APC which polled 10, 699 votes. In Bodinga, the PDP polled 21,416 votes while the APC polled 20,779.

In Tureta, the PDP polled 13,017 to beat the APC which polled 11,454 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that at the Sultan Maccido Collation Centre, a break has just been declared and the announcement of result is expected to resume in the next hour.

There are 23 LGAs in the state.

Details later….