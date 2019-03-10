NigeriaDecides2019: Official House of Assembly Results (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Hours after millions of Nigerians voted across the country, the results for the state house of assembly are now coming in after collation in the wards and local government collation centers.

Millions of Nigerians on Saturday trooped out to elect their state governors and state legislators who would lead them for the next four years.

Elections were also held for chairpersons and councillorship seats in the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

991 state assembly seats are being contested.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier presented results from the various polling units, wards and local government across the country.

Follow the updates below.